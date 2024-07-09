Global site navigation

DiaryOfAKitchenLover, Tunde Onakoya, Endurance Grand, Others emerge Winners at Trendupp Awards 2024
Celebrities

DiaryOfAKitchenLover, Tunde Onakoya, Endurance Grand, Others emerge Winners at Trendupp Awards 2024

by  Oluwaseyi Tomosori 5 min read

The highly anticipated fourth edition of Trendupp Awards, Africa’s first and foremost award for Influencers and Content Creators, concluded with grandeur, celebrating the outstanding achievements of Nigeria's digital stars. This year’s event, themed “The Force of Influence,” honoured 17 exceptional influencers, content creators, and brands, for their impactful contributions to the social media landscape.

Held on July 7th at the prestigious Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, Trendupp Awards once again provided a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the creativity and influence of Nigeria's audacious stars. The evening was hosted by the multi-talented influencer, content creator, and TV host, Kiekie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori), who infused the event with her vibrant energy, making it a night to remember.

This year, Trendupp Awards introduced two exciting new categories: "Force of The Pod" and "Force of Influence (International)." Force of The Pod recognizes influencers and content creators who effectively use podcasts to educate, engage, and impact their audience while Force of Influence (International) celebrates creators who command significant influence in the international social media space.

From a competitive pool of 102 nominees across 17 categories, the winners were selected by a distinguished Judging Council comprised of renowned media personalities and thought leaders from across Africa, including Busola Tejumola, Do2DTun (Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode), Denrele Edun, Yinka Adebayo, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Adaora Mbelu, Olusola Bodunde-Sanusi and Aisha Augie. The selection criteria were based on creativity, engagement, and consistency.

Speaking at the event, Tiwalola Olanubi, Founder/CEO of Trendupp Africa, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the nominees and winners for their dedication and contributions to the creator economy in Nigeria and Africa at large. He remarked:

"The Trendupp Awards were established to recognize and celebrate the incredible influencers and content creators in Nigeria in 2021. The growth of the award platform is evident yearly. For the past three years, we have been known as Nigeria’s first ever award for Influencers & Content Creators, but this year, we recognized the need to extend our reach and honour influencers and content creators across Africa, which prompted us to introduce the 'Force of Influence (International)' category. With the introduction of this category, Trendupp Awards become Africa’s first-ever awards for Influencers and Content Creators. Trendupp Africa will continue her dedication to supporting creatives and digital talents ensuring they receive the recognition rightfully deserved.”

The night’s most coveted awards, the "Force of Influence (Nigeria)" and the "Force of Influence (International)," were awarded to Kiekie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori) and Endurance Grand (Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo), respectively, solidifying their positions as the top influencers in the Nigerian and international social media landscapes from March 2023 to March 2024.

See full list of winners here.

1. The Force of Collaboration (Endowed BY DottsMediaHouse): Brands that strategically identify and leverage impactful partnerships with content creators/Influencers between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Tecno

Tecnomobile, The Force of Collaboration Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Tecnomobile wins The Force of Collaboration Award
Source: Original

2. The Force of Comedy Skits: Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in the comedy niche between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Sydney Talker (Sydney Egere)

Sydney Talker, The Force of Comedy Skits Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Sydney Talker wins The Force of Comedy Skits Award
Source: Original

3. The Force of Creative Art (Endowed by MTVBaseWest): Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in the art niches such as painting/drawing, writing, video content production and dancing etc between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Edem Victor

Edem Victor, The Force of Creative Art Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Edem Victor wins The Force of Creative Art Award
Source: Original

4. The Force of Food Content: Influencers and Content Creators who have been able to infuse creativity in their content thus commanding engagement in the food niche between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Diary Of A Kitchen Lover (Tolani Tayo-Osikoya)

DiaryofaKitchenLove, The Force of Food Content Award, Trendupp Award 2024
DiaryofaKitchenLover Wins The Force of Food Content Award
Source: Original

5. The Force of Lifestyle Content (Endowed by Tramango): Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in lifestyle niches such as beauty, travel and fashion between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Beauty Tukura (Beauty Etsanyi Tukura)

Beauty Tukura, The Force of Lifestyle Content Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Beauty Tukura Wins The Force of Lifestyle Content Award
Source: Original

6. The Force of Online Sensation: Individuals that have found a way to break through the noise and commanded attention in the social media space between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Yhemolee (Olowo Eko)

Yhemolee, The Force of Online Sensation Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Yhemolee Wins The Force of Online Sensation Award
Source: Original

7. The Force of Instagram: Influencers and Content creators with the most engaging content & virality power on Instagram between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Enioluwa Adeoluwa

8. The Force of Social Good: Influencers and content creators who clamoured/spoke up for the social good of the community/country between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Tunde Onakoya

Tunde Onakoya, The Force of Social Good Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Tunde Onakoya Wins The Force of Social Good Award
Source: Original

9. The Force of Tech Content: Influencers and content creators who have found a way to use content in communicating technological leaps and information in easily digestible and laudable ways between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Miss Techy (Tobi Ayeni)

Miss Techy, The Force of Tech Content Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Miss Techy Wins The Force of Tech Content Award
Source: Original

10. The Force of TikTok: Influencers and Content creators that commanded the highest engagement & virality power on TikTok between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Agent of Laughter (Godson Chukwuebuka Eze)

Agent of Laughter, The Force of TikTok Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Agent of Laughter Wins The Force of TikTok Award
Source: Original

11. The Force of X (Twitter): Influencers and Content Creators that dominated the Twitter platform with meaningful/impactful conversations and threads between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Aproko Doctor (Egemba Chinonso Fidelis)

Aproko Doctor, The Force of Twitter Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Aproko Doctor Wins The Force of Twitter Award
Source: Original

12. The Force of Virality: Influencer or content creator who mastered the art of making lasting impressions, with content that commands a high number of reposts, likes, shares and talkability between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Nasboi (Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji)

Nasboi, The Force of Virality Award, Trendupp Awards 2024
Nasboi Wins The Force of Virality Award
Source: Original

13. The Force of YouTube: Influencers and Content creators that commanded the highest engagement & virality power on YouTube between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Sam Speedy (Samuel Oluwafemi Asubiojo)

Sam Speedy, The Force of Youtube Award, Trendupp Award 2024
Sam Speedy Wins The Force of Youtube Award
Source: Original

14. Emerging Force: Content creators and influencers who are rated as the next big deal in social media between March 2023 – March 2024. Winner: Peller (Habeeb Hamzat)

Peller, The Emerging Force Award, Trendupp Awards 2024
Peller Wins The Emerging Force Award
Source: Original

15. Force of the Pod: Influencers and content creators who use podcasts as a medium of education, engagement, sensation and impact between March 2023 - March 2024. Winner: The Honest Bunch Podcast

Ezinne, The Force of the Pod Award, Trendupp Awards 2024
Ezinne Wins The Force of the Pod Award
Source: Original

16. The Force of Influence (Nigeria) (Endowed by Pepsi): Influencer / Content creator who commanded the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space between March 2023 - March 2024. Winner: Kiekie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori)

Kiekie, The Force of Influence (Nigeria) Award, Trendupp Awards 2024
Kiekie Wins The Force of Influence (Nigeria) Award
Source: Original

17. The Force of Influence (International): The Influencer / Content creator who commanded the highest influence in the International social media space between March 2023 - March 2024. Winner: Endurance Grand (Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo)

Endurance Grand, The Force of Influence (International) Award, Trendupp Awards 2024
Endurance Grand Wins The Force of Influence (International) Award
Source: Original

Trendupp Awards is presented by Trendupp Africa in association with DottsMediaHouse (Africa’s foremost media agency for leading brands across Africa) and proudly supported by Tramango, MTVBase, Africa Magic, POPCENTRAL TV, Legit.ng, TheCable Lifestyle, Brand Communicator, and is refreshed by Pepsi.

Partners, Sponsors, Supported by, Pepsi, Tramango, Legit.ng, Brand Communicator, Pop Central, The Cable, Africa Magic, MTV Base
Partners of Trendupp Awards 2024
Source: Original

