Alcohol remains one of the world’s oldest recreational substances, but its consumption varies greatly across cultures and regions

In Africa, several nations stand out for their high intake, reflecting both social traditions and modern drinking habits

A 2026 Data Commons report reveals the top ten African countries where alcohol consumption is at its highest, offering insight into regional patterns and health implications

Alcohol has long been part of human culture, enjoyed socially in many parts of the world. Yet, its consumption varies widely depending on traditions, beliefs, and availability.

Some communities embrace alcohol as a recreational pleasure, while others see intoxication as a moral concern.

Uganda alcohol consumption ranks highest in Africa as drinking culture thrives across communities. Photo credit: KlausVedfelt/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

In a 2026 Data Commons report, researchers examined global alcohol consumption to help countries address harmful drinking patterns and reduce health and social risks. The findings revealed that while Central Europe, the South Pacific, and parts of the Caribbean lead globally, several African nations also rank high in alcohol intake.

Uganda tops the list

Uganda leads Africa with 11.30 litres per person annually, making it the continent’s biggest consumer. Alcohol plays a significant role in Ugandan social life, with local brews such as waragi being widely popular.

Burkina Faso close behind

Burkina Faso follows closely at 11.27 litres, showing similar consumption levels to Uganda. Traditional drinks and social gatherings contribute to its high ranking.

Tanzania ranks third

Tanzania records 10.95 litres, placing it firmly in the top three. Alcohol is often consumed during celebrations and community events.

Seychelles and Cameroon

Seychelles: With 10.19 litres, the island nation has one of the highest rates in Africa.

Cameroon: At 9.60 litres, Cameroon’s beer industry plays a major role in its consumption levels.

Benin and Gabon

Benin: Consumes 8.83 litres, reflecting strong cultural ties to local brews.

Gabon: Records 8.14 litres, with beer and spirits being popular choices.

Botswana and South Africa

Botswana: At 7.27 litres, alcohol is widely consumed in urban areas.

South Africa: With 7.13 litres, the country is known for its wine industry, which also boosts consumption.

Tanzania alcohol use continues to rise as celebrations and gatherings fuel demand. Photo credit: KlausVedfelt/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Mauritius completes the list

Mauritius rounds out the top ten with 6.86 litres, showing that even smaller island nations have notable alcohol intake.

See the full list below:

Rank Country Liters

1 Uganda 11.30

2 Burkina Faso 11.27

3 Tanzania 10.95

4 Seychelles 10.19

5 Cameroon 9.60

6 Benin 8.83

7 Gabon 8.14

8 Botswana 7.27

9 South Africa 7.13

10 Mauritius 6.86

11 Eswatini 6.79

12 Equatorial Guinea 6.56

13 Republic of the Congo 6.05

14 Cape Verde 6.01

15 Mali 5.32

16 Namibia 5.05

17 São Tomé and Príncipe 4.79

18 Lesotho 4.30

19 Ghana 4.26

20 Burundi 4.16

21 Angola 4.13

22 Nigeria 3.78

23 Guinea-Bissau 3.73

24 Zambia 3.62

25 Malawi 3.61

26 Ethiopia 3.06

27 Chad 2.91

28 Rwanda 2.87

29 Liberia 2.86

30 Ivory Coast 2.85

31 Zimbabwe 2.67

32 Kenya 2.47

33 Democratic Republic of the Congo 1.92

34 Mozambique 1.89

35 Central African Republic 1.75

36 Tunisia 1.71

37 Togo 1.44

38 Eritrea 1.07

39 Madagascar 0.99

40 Gambia 0.61

41 Algeria 0.54

42 Guinea 0.52

43 Morocco 0.50

44 Senegal 0.38

45 Djibouti 0.38

46 Sierra Leone 0.29

47 Comoros 0.23

48 Niger 0.13

49 Egypt 0.13

50 Libya 0.01

51 Sudan 0.01

NAFDAC shuts down illegal alcohol factories

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered and shut down two illegal facilities producing counterfeit alcoholic beverages in Lagos State, seizing products valued at about N350 million.

According to a statement by the agency, the enforcement action followed credible intelligence on the activities of operators engaged in the adulteration and distribution of fake drinks within the state.

Source: Legit.ng