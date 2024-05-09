Nigerian content creator and TikToker Oloba Salo recently trended as a clip of the new house he gifted his dad stirred attention online

Salo is one of the most popular Nigerian TikTok brand influencers and comics and has always spoken highly about his dad

This isn't the first major gift that Salo gave his dad and made public; months ago, he bought his dad a car

Content creator and TikTok influencer Ojesanmi Afeez is one of the fastest-growing Nigerian comics. He recently acquired a house and gifted it to his father.

A video of the new house, which he revealed was a gift to his dad, took him nearly eight months to build.

Nigerian TikToker Oloba Salo stirs emotions online as a video of the newly built house he gifted his father trends. Photo credit:@funnyhorje

Source: Instagram

Salo shared that it was a token of love and appreciation he wanted to show his dad for supporting him when no one else did.

Legit.ng recalls when reporting that Salo gifted his dad a Toyota Camry 2012 model days after one of his biggest fans, Seyi Vibez, allegedly gave him and DJ Chicken N50m.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Oloba Salo is regarded by many as one of the gatekeepers of brand influencing on TikTok in Nigeria.

See video of the new house Salo gifted his dad:

Reactions as Salo gifts Dad a house

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@aridunnnu:

"Alihamdulillah keep on Moving."

@papaya_ex:

"Congratulations."

@tobi_nation__:

"Congrats that kind thing."

@sulaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa:

"This one no be cho cho cho .. real workings."

@money_gee34:

"Congratulations that kind thing otilo."

@porkiyorrr:

"Congratulations ejeh."

@papaya_ex:

"Congratulations."

@adeyinka_ikkaa:

"One more one more Salo ogbo paaaaaaa."

@kamo_state:

"Omo Miiii Congratulations Olohunn I’m So Happy & Proud Of You Opeyemi."

@stevho__osha:

"Big congrats bloody..You worked for it and more still coming."

@bigdj_pablo:

"Congratulations oloba."

Area Boys steal Salo's money & car

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had lamented about a sad experience he had with some hoodlums.

In a trending video, Salo who looked distraught claimed that the boys made away with his money and car.

Some fans found his predicament hilarious as they teased him about it.

Source: Legit.ng