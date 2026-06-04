Davido has boldly declared he will personally resist any moves to rig the upcoming election in Osun state

The DMW label boss also re-shared a clip of a featured Nnenna Otti, a former resident electoral commissioner, who spoke about electoral fraud

Davido's warning ahead of the Osun state gubernatorial election has sparked reactions on social media

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has assured his uncle and Osun governor Ademola Adeleke of his full support ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Davido, who is set to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert, declared that he would personally resist any attempts to rig the election scheduled for August 15, 2026.

Davido assures his uncle Ademola Adeleke of his full support ahead of Osun gubernatorial election. Credit: davido/aadeleke01

Source: Instagram

Sharing a clip featuring Nnenna Otti, a former resident electoral commissioner, who spoke about electoral fraud on his Instagram story, the Unavailable crooner warned against vote rigging, vowing that anyone who tried to rig will face the consequences in the highest order.

"August 15, anybody wey try rig go collect in the highest order. I will be in the field to defend our votes. I will be in the field to defend our votes. Keke must be used if need be!!! @aadeleke_01, I’ve got your back, sir!” he wrote.

Recall that in April 2026, Davido was appointed head of youth mobilisation for the Accord Party campaign council by Governor Ademola Adeleke, weeks after joining the party.

He also recently inaugurated the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council.

A screenshot of Davido's post as he declares support for his uncle is below:

Nigerians react to Davido's stern warning ahead of Osun gubernatorial election. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's tweet about the Osun election is below:

Reactions as Davido assures uncle Ademola Adeleke

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the singer's warning ahead of the Osun governorship election. Read them below:

SABIBLAK said:

"davido are you so insensitive to the plight of Nigerians? Nigeria is bleeding and you don't care? Is Nigeria revolving around your family? What a shame."

_YKbrown commented:

"You’re nothing but an APC artiste no worry na God go judge you."

Shaddai_001 wrote:

"Clown so that’s why you opened your mouth to fight with us, so you can sell your market after and we would not call you out see joker, Nigerians have learned now please we are not doing this rubbish again, his works would speak for him or against him."

_Judlaw commented:

"You'll not perish because of politicians. Your uncle has done enough to win in a free and fair election."

DefendNigeriaHQ said:

"Just list out 4 things your uncle has achieved in Osun state."

Davido speaks about retirement plan

Legit.ng also reported that Davido disclosed plans to buy back the rights to his music catalogue from Sony Music before retiring from the music industry.

The singer said ownership remains the most important asset for any creative and explained that he intends to regain control of his music masters.

Davido stated that he hopes to pass ownership rights to his children and family so they can continue to benefit from royalties generated by his work in the future.

Source: Legit.ng