The JAMB subject combination for mechanical engineering includes English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Registration is done online through the JAMB portal during the period announced by the exam board each year.

The JAMB subject combination for mechanical engineering is the first step toward a successful admission journey. Photo: @jambhq, @universityofabuja on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Prospective UTME candidates must attain at least five O-level credit passes in English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in not more than two sittings.

in English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in not more than two sittings. Direct Entry applicants need at least an Upper Credit in the National Diploma (ND) or good A-level pass in Mathematics and Physics.

applicants need at least an or good in Mathematics and Physics. The cut-off points for mechanical engineering range between 150 and 260, depending on the university, with top-tier universities setting higher cut-off points.

JAMB subject combination for mechanical engineering

Mechanical engineering is one of the most competitive engineering disciplines in Nigerian universities. Registration for the course is done via the JAMB online portal.

The exact JAMB subject combination for mechanical engineering includes English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The exact O-level subject combination for mechanical engineering requires you to secure at least five credit passes. Below is the correct combination required for this course:

English Language

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Any other relevant science subject, achieved in no more than two sittings.

Engineering is a core science discipline, and universities do not compromise on these requirements. Choosing the wrong subject combination could cost you admission. There are two ways to gain admission to the mechanical engineering course: through WAEC/NECO qualifications or Direct Entry.

WAEC subjects for mechanical engineering

Before you sit for UTME, ensure you understand the correct O-level subjects for a mechanical engineering course. The standard WAEC/NECO subject requirements are as follows:

Compulsory subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Any other relevant science credit pass, which is typically selected from Technical Drawing, Biology, or Agricultural Science.

Most universities require at least five credit passes obtained in not more than two sittings.

Additionally, you should have a cut-off score between 150 and 260, though competitive federal institutions such as the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan often require higher scores. Private universities are the most accessible, with the cut-off mark ranging from 150 to 200.

Direct Entry requirements for mechanical engineering

Direct entry students must have a diploma, a higher diploma, or an A-level pass to study mechanical engineering. Photo: @lasuinfo

Source: Facebook

To gain Direct Entry admission into mechanical engineering in a Nigerian university, you must meet the following requirements.

National Diploma (ND) : Obtain a minimum of Upper Credit in mechanical engineering or a closely related engineering discipline from a recognised polytechnic.

: Obtain a minimum of Upper Credit in mechanical engineering or a closely related engineering discipline from a recognised polytechnic. A-level passes : Obtain good passes in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

: Obtain good passes in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Higher National Diploma (HND): Holders with good grades can also apply and often gain admission into the 300 level, depending on the university.

List of Nigerian universities offering mechanical engineering

Several Nigerian universities offer mechanical engineering programs. Knowing which institutions they are helps you choose the one that best matches your academic and career goals.

Students can take a variety of mechanical engineering courses to specialise in. Photo: @UnilagNigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

It also allows you to review their specific admission requirements early so that you can prepare and meet all criteria in advance. Below are some of the top Nigerian universities offering mechanical engineering.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

University of Ibadan (UI)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Bayero University, Kano (BUK)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

Covenant University, Ota

Landmark University,Omu-Aran

Rivers State University (RSU)

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

Delta State University (DELSU)

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU)

University of Uyo (UNIUYO)

What are the JAMB subjects for mechanical engineering?

The required subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any other science subject. You must register for these subjects in your UTME to be considered for admission. Always cross-check your preferred university's prospectus when filling out the JAMB form.

Students must meet JAMB's subject combination requirements for mechanical engineering before registering. Photo: @lasuinfo

Source: Facebook

What are the nine subjects for mechanical engineering?

While JAMB covers only five subjects, the Senior School Certificate Exam secondary school curriculum requires a broader scope. The standard nine WAEC subjects for mechanical engineering include:

English Language

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Further Mathematics

Technical Drawing or Biology

Civic Education

Economics or Geography

An elective Trade Subject, e.g., Data Processing or Welding

Can I study mechanical engineering without Mathematics in JAMB?

Mathematics is a core subject for mechanical engineering in JAMB. Photo: @UnilagNigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Like most science courses, you cannot study mechanical engineering without Mathematics in JAMB. Mathematics is the fundamental pillar of all engineering fields, and registering without it results in automatic disqualification.

What are the seven types of mechanical engineering?

Mechanical engineering is broad, allowing professionals to specialise in various sub-disciplines. Seven key types or specialisations include:

Automotive engineering

Aerospace engineering

Robotics and automation engineering

Thermal and fluid engineering

Manufacturing and production engineering

Biomechanics/biomedical engineering

Materials science engineering

Choosing the correct JAMB subject combination for mechanical engineering is crucial for securing admission. Although there are general requirements, always verify the specific subject and score requirements of your preferred university before applying. Strive for a high JAMB score to boost your chances of admission and stand out from other candidates.

Legit.ng published an article about the JAMB subject combination for Library and Information Science. The exact subjects you need depend on the faculty that houses the course, which could be Education, Science, or Social Sciences.

Most Nigerian universities offer the course, and the cut-off mark ranges from 140 to 180. Find out more about the JAMB combination for library and information science here.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng