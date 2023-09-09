Fast-rising Nigerian influencer Verydarkman takes his onslaught against skincare products a notch higher as he calls out ace actress Uche Jombo

A viral video of Verydarkman slamming the actress for wickedly misleading people with a skincare advert claiming it makes her glow goes viral

Darkman has been on a mission to clean the streets of social media of fake and harmful skincare products recently, and it seems his latest victim is Uche Jombo

Outspoken TikToker Verydarkman continues his online onslaught of celebrities and influencers who he claims are misleading the public with the type of promotion they give some skin care products.

Verydarkman, in his latest video, called out ace Nollywood actress Uche Jombo, calling her a fraud for a misleading video of her on make-up yet claiming that her skin's current glowing vibe was from the skincare product she was advertising.

Popular TikToker Verydarkman calls out Uche Jombo. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@uchejombo

Source: Instagram

"This is wickedness," Verydarkman slams actress

The TikToker slammed Uche Jumbo as wicked for leading a mission he described as a false advertisement.

Legit.ng recalls that Verydarkman recently got NAFDAC to shut the businesses of skincare entrepreneur Jenny's Glow. He has also had his run-ins with actress Nkechi Blessing.

Uche Jombo is the latest to witness his wrath.

Watch the viral video of Verydarkman calling out Uche Jombo:

Fans react to Verydarkman's video calling out Uche Jombo

@chi_obum:

"You see, Susan Chanel, the day I walked into her store and met her for consultation, I walked out without buying a thing. What??? Her face had spots and acne almost everywhere, which is not a problem, but why is she using filters on her page? Why? To deceive people? I was in shock…."

@lekan_show:

"This niqqa is speaking the mind of 98% of Nigerian guys… Organic cream Isonu."

@leslie2___:

"This is the honest truth, i noticed one celebrity will influence more than 100 skincare products, so which one now made your skin look the way it is looking??"

@casandragyanggyang:

"Finding relevance by running others down is the worst kind of inferiority complex I have seen."

@adanze_h:

"Ahh this man is the nightmare of every skincare vendors."

@onyi_grey:

"You will luurrnnn. Don’t play."

@officialmrcharlez:

"I support verydarkman with my full chest."

@olori_laafinmikky:

"Small small you don dey find fresh target to attack . Take am easy ooo."

@hbui_meta:

"NAFDAC needs to endorse this guy asap."

@rir_i2424:

"I wish this guy will mention Regina Daniel."

@seeplaceswithada:

"Carrowhite and co wey dey spoil skin since why didn’t he go for them?"

@iamezequel:

"I just hate this fool, always against people's progress."

