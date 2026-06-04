Sutton Foster's former husbands are Christian Borle (2006–2009) and Ted Griffin (2014–2024). As of this writing, the Younger actress is not married but has been in a long-term relationship with her Broadway co-star, Hugh Jackman.

Sutton Foster during a photo shoot for the Take Me To The World album (L). The actress pictured at the premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season five (R). Photo: @suttonlfoster (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Sutton Foster has been married twice , first to Christian Borle and later to Ted Griffin.

, first to Christian Borle and later to Ted Griffin. Foster and Christian Borle met briefly while studying at Carnegie Mellon University and later reunited on Broadway.

and later reunited on Broadway. Sutton and Ted Griffin share custody of their daughter , Emily Dale Griffin .

, . Foster also had a year-long romance with her Off-Broadway co-star, Bobby Cannavale .

. Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman publicly acknowledged their relationship in January 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Sutton Lenore Foster Nickname Fred Gender Female Date of birth 18 March 1975 Age 51 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Statesboro, Georgia, United States Nationality American Residence New York, United States Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 175 Height in feet 5'7" Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Mother Helen Foster Father Bob Foster Sibling(s) Hunter Foster Relationship status Dating Partner Hugh Jackman Child Emily Dale Griffin Profession Actress, singer, dancer Elementary education South Columbia Elementary School High school education Troy High School Higher education Carnegie Mellon University Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram, Facebook

Who is Sutton Foster's husband now?

Sutton Foster is not married (as of May 2026). The Bunheads actress, best known for her stage musicals on Broadway, is in a public romance with Hugh Jackman.

What happened between Sutton Foster and her ex-husbands?

The American singer, dancer, and actress was previously married to Something Rotten! actor Christian Borle and American screenwriter Ted Griffin. Here is an inside look at her past relationships and their timelines.

Christian Borle (2006–2009)

Christian Borle and Sutton Foster at an afterparty after a 2004 performance of the Broadway musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. Photo: @ChristianBorle

Source: Facebook

Sutton Foster's first marriage was to Broadway star Christian Borle. The pair met in the 1990s while studying at Carnegie Mellon University.

In 2002, they co-starred in the Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, a performance that earned Sutton a Tony Award. The college sweethearts later tied the knot on 18 September 2006.

A year later, Christian Borle played a role in the Broadway musical Legally Blonde alongside Laura Bell Bundy. In 2022, a Reddit thread brought back to life rumours of infidelity in Christian and Sutton's marriage.

The rumour alleged that Christian Borle cheated on Foster with Laura Bell Bundy during Legally Blonde. In retaliation, Sutton Foster had a romantic relationship with Roger Bart, with whom she co-starred in the musical Young Frankenstein.

Laura Bell Bundy in the lead role of Elle Woods, alongside Christian Borle, playing Emmett Forrest in the original Broadway production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. Photo: @GalionTheatre

Source: Facebook

In her 2021 memoir, Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life, Sutton spoke about the rumours, clarifying that they had separated at the time the rumours started. The book's excerpts, as recorded by Y! Entertainment, reads,

Christian and I had been separated for six months and were both dating other people. This was a very painful agreement we had made, as shortly after we got married, we realised that we both wanted more from our relationship.

She adds,

The only two people who really know what happened are Christian and me. And I’m going to keep it that way. I will say that Christian and I were brutally honest with each other the entire time. There were no secrets. No one cheated.

Christian Borle and Sutton Foster in character during Stars Hollow: The Musical, a sequence from the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life revival. Photo: @Addicted to Gilmore Girls

Source: Facebook

Sutton Foster and Christian Borle officially ended their marriage in 2009. In a 2012 interview with Time Out, Borle addressed speculation about infidelity during the marriage.

I’ve heard rumours about myself that are true, and nobody likes that. But there’s actually something very liberating when you hear a false rumour because you realise there’s nothing you can do. People are going to say whatever they want, especially on chat boards. So don’t go nuts.

Despite divorcing, the Gilmore Girls actress has remained close with her former husband.

Ted Griffin (2014–2024)

Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin pictured at the 70th Annual Tony Awards on 12 June 2016 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Photo: @ReporteRosa

Source: Facebook

Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin met on a blind date. In a 2015 interview with Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise's reporter, Luaine Lee, she said,

It worked because I didn’t care. I was completely happy and content and wasn’t looking... Then he kept calling and was persistent, and really sweet, and one thing led to another. I thought he was really handsome and really nice when I first met him. And he was different from anyone I’d ever dated.

Sutton Foster's second husband, Ted Griffin, is a screenwriter and producer, known for TV shows with popular ensemble casts such as 9-1-1, Criminal, and Mad Dogs, among others. The pair got engaged in 2013 and married in October 2014 in Santa Barbara, California.

Sutton Foster with her former husband, Ted Griffin, on their wedding day. Photo: @suttonlfoster

Source: Facebook

Sutton visited Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, where she found her wedding dress. She was featured on the boutique's reality TV show, Say Yes to the Dress, in season 12, episode 8, titled A Dress Like None the Rest.

On 5 March 2017, the couple's representatives announced the arrival of their daughter, Emily Dale Griffin, the couple’s first and only child. After failed rounds of IVF, the couple opted to use adoption.

In an interview with People, Sutton opened up about her struggles with fertility. She said,

I was so angry that it was so hard. I’m so used to being the type of person who, if I want to make something happen, I make it happen. It was really frustrating. And we were racing against the clock.

She added,

I was always trying to make sense of why it wasn’t working. I always thought there had to be a reason. Now I realise Emily was so clearly meant to be our daughter. She was the reason!

After ten years of marriage, Sutton Foster filed for an uncontested divorce in New York County Supreme Court on 22 October 2024.

According to Page Six, rumours began swirling in Broadway circles when Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman starred together in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

Production for the musical began on 10 February 2022 and closed on 1 January 2023.

Multiple sources told the publication that the co-stars had fallen in love and had been keeping the relationship a secret and staying out of the public eye. A source said,

They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.

As of May 2026, Law & Order actress Sutton Foster has been in two publicly recognised relationships. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Bobby Cannavale (2011–2012)

Bobby Cannavale and Sutton Foster attended the 5th Annual Tony Awards at the Millennium Broadway Hotel on 4 May 2011 in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess/Tony Award Productions

Source: Getty Images

Sutton Foster and Bobby Cannavale reportedly dated for about a year between 2011 and 2012.

A 16 May 2011 report by Playbill confirmed the relationship. The pair co-starred in Trust at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre. The Modern Family actor told the publication that meeting Sutton had inspired her to do a musical.

Hugh Jackman (2025–2026)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pictured at the 68th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on 8 June 2014. Photo: @HughJackman

Source: Facebook

As of May 2026, Sutton Foster is in a romantic relationship with Wolverine star, Hugh Jackman.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman were first photographed backstage at the Broadway Theatre on 20 December 2008 in New York City, during the production of Shrek the Musical.

The pair made several public appearances and featured on each other's social media profiles before the Broadway previews of The Music Man in 2021. Before production of The Music Man started, Sutton posted a series of Instagram photos, capturing rehearsal moments, including one of the co-stars dancing.

In the caption, she remarked that it was a dream to be dancing with the Broadway actor every night in The Music Man.

A rehearsal moment between Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, while preparing for their roles in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. Photo: @annieleibovitz

Source: Twitter

The Music Man played its final performance on 1 January 2023. Later in the year, Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, announced their divorce in an exclusive statement shared with People.

In November 2024, a US Weekly report confirmed rumours of Sutton and Jackman's hidden romance, alleging that it was the reason for his divorce. The report included testimonies from Broadway insiders, one of whom confirmed their relationship, saying,

A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are (such) nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and an overlap. They are really happy now.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attended the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 4 May 2026 in New York City. Photo: @jackmanslanding

Source: UGC

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman confirmed their relationship on 6 January 2025, when they were photographed holding hands on a dinner outing in Santa Monica, California.

According to rumours on gossip blogs and magazines like Global Report and Rob Shuter's Substack, Naughty But Nice, the actor's relationship had become tense.

As of May 2026, these reports suggest that their relationship has hit a rough patch because of the famous Libra's long friendship with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. The relationship was strained by Jackman's political affiliations, which were in opposition to Foster's liberal political stance.

FAQs

How many children does Sutton Foster have? Sutton Foster has one daughter, Emily Dale Griffin. How many marriages has Sutton Foster had? Sutton Foster has been married twice. Did Hugh Jackman fall in love with Sutton Foster? Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster fell in love gradually after years of friendship. What is the age gap between Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman? Born on 12 October 1968 and 18 March 1975, respectively, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have an age gap of approximately 6 years. When was Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin's wedding? Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin got married in October 2006. Is Christian Borle still married to Sutton Foster? Christian Borle and Sutton Foster got divorced in 2009. Does Sutton Foster avoid questions about her relationship with Hugh Jackman? Foster has generally avoided discussing her relationship with Hugh Jackman publicly.

Sutton Foster's husband's history included Christian Borle and Ted Griffin. She shares one daughter, Emily Dale Griffin, with her second husband. The Broadway actress is currently in a romantic relationship with Hugh Jackman, a love story that grew from a long friendship.

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