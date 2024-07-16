Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Ifeoma, reacted after an internet user slammed her for receiving the fancy car present the singer gifted her recently

Recall that a few days ago, the Psquare singer presented his new lover with a brand-new SUV as a push gift for the incoming child

Ifeoma's response to the online criticism stirred another hot round of debate on social media as netizens shared their various takes

A social media user has criticized Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, for her lavish push present.

Last week, Legit.ng reported that Paul had given Ivy a Range Rover SUV as a push gift ahead of the birth of their first child together.

Ivy took to Instagram to share a video and pictures of her new vehicle, expressing her excitement about being "made for the fast lane" as she anticipated their incoming baby.

In response, a man identified as Oriretan Honour condemned her for accepting the lavish gift instead of investing the money in helping orphans. He argued that accepting such an extravagant present was unwise, suggesting that it might be perceived as an attempt by Ivy and Paul to show off to his ex-wife.

Honour further criticized Ivy's acceptance of the gift, claiming it demonstrated a lack of financial management skills necessary for a successful wife and mother, given that Paul already owns a fleet of automobiles.

"Ivy, it's unwise being happy to receive this costly car as birthing gift instead of sowing it in life of orphans/needies since this is your first child. More unwise people may say you and Rudeboy are doing this unneeded flaunting to pepper his ex-wife and show off. U have a fleet of unneeded cars already, and accepting this means you lack the financial management that a good wife and mother have. Return it now, and feed orphans/needles with the cash. Be wise. Don't be unwise".

Ivy Ifeoma replied to his statement, saying:

"I say… If you know, you know)".

Rudeboy's boo's response sparks reactions

