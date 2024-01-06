Seyi Vibez has responded to the claims made by DJ Chicken and Oloba Salo over the N50 million he gave them

The singer had given the two a gift of N50million and they first sang his praises to high heaven but later made a U-turn

The two questioned the source of the singer's wealth and DJ Chicken complained that the money was too small

Balogun Afolabi Oluwasloseyi, professionally known as Seyi Vibez, is not happy with two of his colleagues, DJ Chicken and Oloba Salo because of what they said about him.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer asked the two to send their account details and he gifted them N50 million. They were both happy with the gift at first but later asked questions to know the source of the singer's wealth.

Responding to them, Seyi Vibez said if their father and their grandfather's name do not ring a bell, they should not talk to him.

DJ Chicken says the money Seyi Vibez gave him is small

DJ Chicken asked if the money Seyi Vibez gave was clean and he added that it was too small for him.

On the other hand, Oloba Salo also asked if he wouldn't use the money to cure sickness because he was not sure of its source.

Seyi Vibez has been on a spending spree for some days now. After he gave DJ Chicken and Oloba Salo N50million, he also gave scholarship to a little girl who sang his hit song perfectly.

Fans react to the response Seyi Vibez gave DJ Chicken and Oloba Salo

Reaction has trailed the reply Seyi Vibez gave to the people he gifted N50miliom. Here are some of the comments below:

@y__omi001:

"Seyike is pained."

@rackyboss4050':

"I love myself if person no love me jawe."

@damihlareh124:

"Shebi you wan use them beeef Zino nhi. Now they don turn to you now."

@hef_hem4:

"Wait o,,, na Seyi dey speak English like this?? "

@jardon.richie:

"Why Seyi go give them money, they’re not less privileged and they can keep showing love to Seyi music."

@iamkingsota:

"Those guys no get sense normally na ."

@q_richie_jnr:

"Seyi no make me laugh."

@iam_ola_001:

"Normal Normal all this people nah ungrateful human person give you money wey e suppose use repair Inn car door and una no still happy seyike sorry."

@regge_jr:

"The guys are werey, on grateful."

@olamide_much_moore:

"Seyi Dey fear zino seh no be first day wey I Dey talk am be this."

@harbezrichie_:

"Hope say they o pay you for this."

