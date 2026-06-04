MC Fish has shared fresh details about the collapse of his marriage to Nollywood actress Anita Joseph.

The nightlife entrepreneur said he chose peace over staying in a relationship that was no longer working.

Despite their separation, he insists he still respects his ex-wife and harbours no bitterness toward her.

Nigerian hype man Fisayo Michael, better known as MC Fish, has spoken at length about the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Anita Joseph.

For years, the celebrity couple attracted attention online with their public display of affection, playful videos, and frequent declarations of love.

However, in December 2025, Anita confirmed that their union had come to an end to the surprise of many.

MC Fish says he does not view his marriage to Anita Joseph as a disaster. Photos: MC Fish.

Source: Instagram

Clearing the air on the circumstances that led to the breakup, MC Fish told media personality Chude Jideonwo, in an interview, that he believed people should not become afraid of relationships because one union failed.

According to him, marriage should be viewed as a learning experience rather than a final examination where failure defines a person's future.

Using an educational analogy, he described marriage as a school where individuals gain lessons at different stages of life.

“Marriage is not something that should scare anybody. I feel like marriage is a school, just like moving from primary school to university,” he said.

The entertainer admitted that his marriage did not work out, but he does not see the experience as a disaster.

Instead, he views it as one of life's many lessons.

“I failed in my first marriage, but I just see it as life. Whether it is a loss, gain, success or failure, I see it as life,” he explained.

While many fans have speculated over the years about what led to the breakdown of the marriage, MC Fish offered a clearer explanation during the interview.

According to him, both parties reached a point where their differences could no longer be resolved.

He revealed that the relationship gradually became unhealthy and emotionally draining.

“The reason why it ended was irreconcilable differences. It was not just working, but rather it was becoming toxic and hearing funny news. I decided to walk away for my peace and everybody’s peace of mind,” he stated.

Despite the separation, MC Fish made it clear that he still holds Anita Joseph in high regard.

He dismissed claims from critics who accused him of attempting to ride on the actress’ fame during their marriage.

According to him, he had already built a successful career before meeting the movie star.

“I still respect my ex-wife,” he said.

Responding to claims that he benefited from her popularity, he added that he had spent over 16 years working in the nightlife industry and had consistently earned a living from his profession.

Watch the interview here:

MC Fish dismisses claims that he attempted to ride on Anita Joseph's fame. Photo: MC Fish.

Source: Instagram

Seer shares vision about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman seer sent a message and a warning to Anita Joseph and Mc Fish about their calling.

The seer, who also saw Jnr Pope's death, was heard in a video saying that the pair cannot run away from their calling.

She noted that the actress is a mummy GO. She also acknowledged that it might not be an easy journey for them.

Source: Legit.ng