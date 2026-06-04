A viral clip from the wedding of former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s daughter has become a major talking point online

The ex-governor was seen spraying his wife and daughter with multiple envelopes believed to contain money

Nigerians have been debating what exactly was inside the envelopes as videos from the lavish ceremony continue to circulate

A viral clip of former Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode has caught the attention of netizens.

Videos from the wedding ceremony of Ambode’s daughter, Omotara, surfaced online on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

However, among the many highlights from the event, one clip stood out and quickly became the subject of widespread discussion.

Former Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode's daughter's wedding trends. Photos: Akinwunmi Ambode.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral video, Ambode appeared in high spirits as he celebrated alongside family members and guests.

Dressed in an elegant white agbada, the former governor was seen smiling as he showered his wife, who wore a beautiful pink outfit, and the bride, dressed in green, with several envelopes.

Unlike the traditional spraying of naira notes often seen at Nigerian weddings, Ambode repeatedly handed out what appeared to be sealed envelopes.

The unusual gesture immediately caught people's attention.

Many viewers zoomed in on the footage, trying to determine what exactly was inside the envelopes.

Some speculated that the envelopes contained foreign currency, while others suggested they may have held cash gifts prepared specifically for the occasion.

Another clip from the event also attracted attention.

During the traditional engagement ceremony, an Alaga Iduro, who represents the groom's family during Yoruba wedding rites, was seen singing Ambode's praises.

The master of ceremonies offered prayers for the newlyweds and wished them a successful and prosperous marriage.

Guests could be seen responding enthusiastically as the ceremony continued in a joyful atmosphere.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail ex-governor Ambode's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Nigga_Richiee stated:

"That's a sign of financial desperation, because each envelope could contain as little as ₦2,000 and people would still be excited without knowing the actual amount."

@AdelekeSam_Seun noted:

"This is the responsible way of spraying money from the calibre of person he is in the public."

@Nigga_Richiee commented:

"That na sign of serious broke mentality. E fit be ₦2,000 inside each envelope, yet people go dey celebrate without even knowing the amount."

cybersploit9 reacted:

"Congratulations to the couple as they begin a new chapter together. Wishing them a marriage filled with love, wisdom, good health, and lasting happiness."

Akinwunmi Ambode sprays his wife with envelopes at his daughter's wedding. Photo: Akinwunmi Ambode.

Source: Instagram

What Ambode said about Hamzat

In related news, Legit.ng reported that former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode described the series of endorsements of Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship race as a “big moment for Lagos and the APC.”

Recall that several APC leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, and Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, had endorsed Hamzat. Reacting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Ambode congratulated Hamzat.

Source: Legit.ng