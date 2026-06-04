A lady who wishes to study a major course at the University of Ibadan took part in the 2026 JAMB exam

In the 2025 UTME exam, she got a high score and applied to the University of Ibadan, but failed the post-UTME

The score she got in the 2026 UTME exam made her burst into tears, and people reacted to her experience online

A young lady who wrote the post-UTME examination of the University of Ibadan (UI) but scored below the cut-off mark has taken part in the 2026 JAMB examination.

Details about this were made available on social media by a user who mentioned that he paid for the lady's JAMB examination.

UI aspirant in tears as she shares 2026 UTME result after post-UTME failure. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, olasunkanmi ariyo

Source: Getty Images

Lady fails University of Ibadan Post-UTME

In the 2025 UTME, he mentioned that the girl scored a total of 254 in her JAMB examination, applied to the University of Ibadan, and also wrote the school's post-UTME examination.

However, the lady scored below 50 in the post-UTME examination, and she decided to take the JAMB examination again the following year, which is 2026.

After checking her JAMB score, @Jollof101 mentioned his conversation with the lady's mother.

According to him, he was informed by his mother that the lady scored a total of 230 in the 2026 JAMB examination, and this score made her start crying nonstop.

Lady rewrites JAMB after missing University of Ibadan admission, breaks down over 2026 UTME score. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Getty Images

He shared on his social media page:

"Last year, I paid for one girl's JAMB and she scored 254. Wrote UI post-UTME and scored below 50. I said try again. Just make sure you start tutorial very early."

Speaking about the conversation between himself and the girl's mother, the man added and also asked for solutions on what the girl should do next so she can secure admission to study at the University of Ibadan (UI).

He wrote:

"Her mother just told me about her new score: 230. She has been crying since she saw the results."

"WHAT NEXT?"

In the comments section, he mentioned the course the lady is interested in.

"I think she wants Nursing. With that JAMB score, e possible."

A few people reacted to his post with possible solutions to the problem.

Reactions as lady weeps over JAMB score

@Lateefah65 said:

"Change of school."

@RajiToyeebO shared:

"Prep well for post-UTME."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared her remarkable journey after gaining admission through a JAMB exam she wrote while underage and just for the experience.

She later graduated from the university and recounted overcoming several challenges, including a serious accident that kept her away from school for five weeks.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who wanted to study Law at the University of Ibadan shared her UTME score online and asked if it would be enough to secure admission.

The aspirant revealed that she scored 254 in JAMB, and her question attracted many responses from people who advised her on her admission chances.

University of Ibadan offers admission to lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady celebrated online after securing admission into a master’s degree programme at the University of Ibadan.

She shared her admission letter and revealed that she was admitted into the Department of Pharmacognosy under the Faculty of Pharmacy. Her post drew congratulatory messages from many social media users.

Source: Legit.ng