Kene Okonkwo, daughter of billionaire businessman Obi Jackson, made the frontline of blogs

This was after the Influencer threw a subtle shade at Femi Otedola after her father won a lawsuit

According to the beauty expert, Otedola and her father’s business were involved in a legal battle

Influencer Kene Okonkwo, daughter of billionaire businessman and Nestoil CEO Obi Jackson, has stirred social media buzz after throwing shade at fellow billionaire Femi Otedola.

Following her father’s victory in a lawsuit she claims involved Otedola, Kene took to Instagram to share a pointed remark:

Kene Okonkwo reacts after her father wins lawsuit she says involved Femi Otedola. Credit: @keneokonkwo, @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

“A legacy is not by riding bikes abroad and paying blogs to publicise wealth that is so common.”

Her comments appeared to be a direct dig at Otedola, whom she accused of attempting to manipulate political systems to acquire property. In a longer post, she wrote:

“How do you explain to your children that you saw someone else's building and wanted it so bad you wasted your time, manipulating the political systems to try and take it but still lost. What a joke. If you like something so much, the time spent in launching books, why not use it to learn how the people who actually made it from scratch did it. We are and have always been confident because we don't take or envy what belongs to others; we build our own with dedication, time, hardwork and most importantly prayer.”

See her post below:

The post quickly gained attention online, with many interpreting it as a bold swipe at Otedola.

Meanwhile Legit.ng recalls reporting that Femi Otedola responded online after social media users questioned whether he could enjoy cycling freely in Nigeria the same way he often does abroad.

The businessman, who recently toured Dangote refinery facility, had shared clips showing him cycling through serene roads during vacations outside the country.

After the overseas clips surfaced online, some Nigerians questioned why many wealthy elites enjoy calm and organised environments abroad while citizens continue to complain about insecurity and infrastructure challenges back home.

An X user identified as @Nigeriangod_ challenged the billionaire directly.

“Nigeria does not even have an enabling environment like this for him to ride his bicycle freely… Mr Femi Otedola I dare you to try riding your bicycle around Ikoyi or VI without any security details.”

Not long after the comments, Otedola returned online with a fresh update.

In a video shared on Monday, May 25, the billionaire was seen riding his bicycle through Eko Atlantic City along the Lagos coastline.

The calm setting and open road quickly caught people’s attention.

Kene Okonkwo throws subtle shade after billionaire father secures lawsuit win. Credit: @keneglow, @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Influencer Kene Okonkwo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

toun_oreal said:

"Nothing concerns us- make Florence reply her."

mz_lilianna

"Adabeke don’t mind them. That’s how the other bank tried to destroy Innoson. They will see Igbo businessmen that built their wealth from scratch without government help and get jealous."

preciouseziwo

"Battle of the oils..Na engine oil i sabi oo😂😂."

mhiz_sheila01 said:

"Nah cuppy go reply 😂them no dey put mouth for them affair."

xiexie__bosch said:

"Same way he short-changed Tony Elumelu. Yeye Femi."

theopinionatedgirl_ said:

"Is your father owing banks yes or no ???"

Otedola shares adorable picture with his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.

The billionaire's pictures captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image.

The photos also stirred up conversation online as Nigerians shared their observations.

Source: Legit.ng