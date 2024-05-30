Nigerian social media commentator and influencer Saida Boj has been the name on everybody's lips over the last few days on

The young female brand influencer recently drew a lot of attention with some of her opinions about relationships, dating and sex, but many know very little about her

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted four things about Saida Boj many people don't know about her

Fast-rising, controversial social media personality Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as SaidaBoj, has recently been a public figure in the spotlight.

The outspoken social media personality was recently on Nedu's podcast, The Honest Bunch. Some of her comments, opinions, and definitions of what relationships, dating, and marriage should be about have sparked massive outrage.

SaidaBoj is Nigeria's fastest-rising social media sensation, but people don't really know much about. Photo credit: @iam_saidaboj

Source: Instagram

While on the show, Saida noted that she was willing to sleep with any man who could give her N20m within a week of getting to know each other.

She also slammed the idea of marriage, noting that it is nothing. Saida Boj also defined what she thinks a talking stage with a potential lover should be about.

All of Saida's extreme views sparked massive outrage on social media, which got people talking and asking questions about her.

Most of the questions were: who is she, who are her parents, and what does she do for a living? Well, Legit.ng in this article plans to help resolve that conundrum.

Who is Saida Boj?

Sarah Idaji Ojone is one of the fastest-growing social media commentators and content creators in Nigeria. She hails from Kogi state but has strong links with Delta.

Her father is an Igala man, and her mother is from Edo State. She's the eldest of four siblings and the sixth in a family of six.

Saida Boj, 22, was born and raised in Agbor, Delta before her parents relocated to Abuja. She was born on September 4, 2001.

Which school did she finish from?

Saida Boj is a graduate of Mass Communication from The American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa state.

The outspoken personality comes from a privileged home and currently lives in Abuja. Information about her primary and secondary education is currently not available publicly. However, it is believed that she started her basic education in Delta State.

A failed skit maker

The content creator started her social media career as a skit maker. Clips of her early days as a skit maker emerged on social media after her recent interview with Nedu Wazobia went viral.

During an old interview, Saida Boj shared that her dream as a kid was to be an actress, but it's been challenging for her to break into the movie industry.

After numerous failed attempts to become an actress, she became a content creator and a social media commentator.

Her controversies

Saida Boj's recent comments while on Nedu's podcast are not the first time she has stirred up controversies on social media.

Months before going on Nedu's show, she got in a social media fisticuff with activist Verydarkman.

Saida Boj had slammed the skin care activist for being a woman hater who constantly picks on the opposite gender in a bid to grow his platform.

The fast-rising content creator once called out OdumoduBlvck and Shallipopi. He slammed both singers for their lyrics about women in their song Cast.

Some have described Saida Boj as a woman activist for her stance on women's rights and marital values.

Saida Boj reveals why men should pay

Legit.ng recalls reporting a comment Saida Boj shared about her beauty and why she feels men need to pay her for looking as beautiful as she looks.

She explained during her interview with Nedu that she spends a lot on skincare to maintain herself, and anyone who wants to get close should be willing to pay her.

Source: Legit.ng