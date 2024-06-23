Nigerian singer Small Doctor recently riled up the emotions of many netizens on social media with his post about God

The singer, who is a Muslim by birth, joined a conversation that has been making the rounds on social media about God and whether his existence can be proven

In the caption of his post, which has now gone viral, Small Doctor shared what he thinks about God's existence and many netizens were left confused by his choice of language

Renowned Street-pop maestro Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor, recently shared a comment on his social media handles about God and his thoughts about his existence.

The singer's comment came days after a popular Twitter influencer, Danny Walter, had sparked a conversation about the existence of God and why he doesn't believe that there's one.

Singer Small Doctor recently tested the use of English amongst Nigerians with his comment about God in a viral post. Photo credit: @iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

Danny's comment has been the subject of several conversations on X (formerly Twitter) over the last few days.

In a viral clip, the Twitter influencer claimed that he doesn't need or want God's help in his life.

Small Doctor's comment stirs the ire of netizens

Amid the engagements that Danny's comment stirred online, Small Doctor's choice of words while sharing his thoughts about God's existence sparked more mixed reactions.

The singer in the caption of his post said:

"Another Day To Tell You GOD Does Not EXIT. Iyanu MASHELE SOONEST."

See the post below and the reactions that trailed it:

Small Doctor's comment about God stirs reactions

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Small Doctor's viral comment:

@gtimmusic:

"This Egbon is knocking on the 40s door, yet he looks like he’s just 18. Young forever."

@Michael2272na:

"How about you put Allah, I want check something."

@kingsthought:

"Most of the comments here is proof that IELTS exam is really needed for Nigerians."

@iam_smalldoctor:

"Omo BETTER Go Whine You For Caption But No PANICK."

@zamosings:

"Na today we go know how many Nigerians no sabi spell."

@fedex2940:

"English no be by force Abi which one be say God does not exist?"

@babdee2:

"Sure God can’t exit cause God exist."

@scentbymoposh:

"You mean God does not exist?"

@badboysadam:

"This one na for the English student @miide_o can you please interpret what my Egbon is saying?"

@_dino_gold_luxury:

"He’s correct cause God is everywhere so he doesn’t exit like we human we exit when we die so y’all should use your brain or go back to school."

@teddymrmelody:

"Cruise or no cruise, no ever try repeat this caption again. GOD IS REAL."

@Deyvxxd_:

"Bro said Exit not Exist, shey na English be the problem or wetin... Cuz wetin be this CS."

Fire gut Small Doctor's house

Legit.ng had reported that Small Doctor had lost millions of properties to an inferno that gutted his house.

The video was shared by Tunde Ednut. In the clip, his neighbours tried to put off the fire with buckets of water.

In another clip, someone went into the house after the fire was put off successfully and lamented about the damage that the fire had done to it.

Source: Legit.ng