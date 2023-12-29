The year 2023 was challenging for some Nigerian celebrities, from illness to lack of finances

At some points, some of the popular faces had to take to social media to solicit assistance from their fans and followers

Fans and wellwishers had to come through for the likes of veteran actors Mr Ibu and Amaechi Muonagor, among others

Amid the many successes made in the entertainment industry this year, some popular celebrities found it challenging.

It was life-threatening for some celebrities who resorted to the online space to cry out for help.

While Nigerian netizens came through for many in terms of finances, prayers and emotional support, some celebrities are still in sick beds as of the time this article was published.

As the year ends, this article by Legit.ng lists popular celebrities who cried out for help this year.

1. Mr Ibu cries out, loses one leg

In October, veteran comic actor John Okafor Mr Ibu cried out for assistance over a medical condition.

In a video that went viral, Mr Ibu disclosed he was battling an illness and had been down for weeks.

Mr Ibu's situation might be described as the most painful; this is because, despite the show of support from well-meaning Nigerians and fans, the veteran actor lost one of his legs.

As of the time of this article, Mr Ibu remains at the hospital. His family recently debunked rumours of his second leg being amputated.

2. Jay Boogie cries out over failed cosmetic surgery

Crossdresser and fashion enthusiast Jay Boogie Daniel Anthony Nsikan 'Jay Boogie' in November cried out after undergoing a "failed" plastic surgery.

In different videos that emerged online, Boogie provided photos and details about his condition as he called on Nigerians to help him.

The controversial crossdresser claimed he was battling with acute kidney injury and sepsis.

However, weeks later, details emerged online that Jay Boogie was well and only pulled a fast one on Nigerians.

3. Iya Gbonkan begged to be celebrated while alive

Veteran Yoruba actress Iya Gbonkan, famous for her evil roles in movies, cried out over the insignificant achievements she made from her work experience in Nollywood.

Iya Gbonkan, who expressed the need to be celebrated during her lifetime, revealed she still used public transport, calling on Nigerians to get her a car.

Nigerians came through for Iya Gbonkan by buying her a new car barely days after her distress call went viral.

4. Amaechi Muonagor battles health crisis

Like Mr Ibu, veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor was left with no choice but to solicit help from Nigerians over his health crisis.

Amaechi, in a viral video, revealed he had been down for a while as he got paralysed after suffering a stroke.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that actors Chinedu Ikedieze 'Aki', Bob Manuel-Udokwu, and Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president Emeka Rollas visited Amaechi at the hospital.

5. Hanks Anuku says he has no job

Hanks Anuku is another veteran actor on this list, who, in November, called out for help as he revealed he had been jobless for years.

Hanks made the revelation known while reacting to the viral video of him working as a fuel attendant at a gas station in Delta state.

The thespian stated that despite attaining a legendary status in the movie industry, he had been feeding from hand to mouth.

6. Maureen Okpoko's sudden blindness

Veteran Nigerian actress Maureen Okpoko also appealed to netizens to come to her rescue after she suddenly became blind.

In a viral video, Maureen revealed that she needed urgent medical attention as she could lose her sight completely.

7. Nollywood actor cries out over poor living condition

A Nollywood actor made headlines after he spoke about his poor earnings despite being a veteran in the industry.

In a viral video, the actor showed the poor living conditions he was subjected to, stirring concerns from Nigerians.

According to the actor, he gets paid a measly N1k despite being promised N10k per role.

8. Solidstar roams street barefooted

Ace R&B singer Solidstar left his fans worried over a viral video of him acting in an unusual manner.

The singer, who was seen in the video roaming the street barefooted, also looked unkempt.

Solidstar's brother Joseph, in a chat with Legit.ng revealed the singer needed help.

9. Yemi Solade cries out over depression

In April, veteran actor Yemi Solade shared a disturbing post that worried many.

Yemi put up a picture with no shirts on and hands over his eyes, which depicted an emotional meltdown.

Before deleting the post, the actor called on God to come to his aid.

10. Nasboi cries out as man threatens to mess him up

Skit maker Nasboi was one of the celebrities who made their support for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi known during this year's election period.

Nasboi took to social media to share a post of a young man threatening his life over his support for Obi.

According to the skit maker, the man had details about him, including his current residence.

