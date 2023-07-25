A veteran Nollywood actor complained about his low income from his colleagues and movie producers in the industry

A video of his miserable living conditions emerged on social media as a result of his plight, as he cried for the help of Nigerians

He admitted that he has been acting in multiple films for which he has been paid only N1,000, despite having been promised N10,000

Popular indigenous Nollywood actor, well recognised for appearing in most of the industry's classic films today, has revealed that he has been underpaid by his colleagues and film directors.

The old man, who is currently living in a rundown house with his wife and children, said in a TikTok video that he had to stop performing since the money he was paid couldn't support himself and his family.

Veteran Nollywood actor cries out over poor living condition Credit: @skibocomedy7

Source: TikTok

The movie star stated that most of the time, he is called for work, the movie's producers do not pay him the agreed-upon amount, and at the end of the day, he is given N1000 to hang on to till payment is due, which does not get him.

He claimed that most of the films he has appeared in have received millions of views on YouTube.

Carrying out his call for assistance, he begged Nigerians to assist him in regaining his footing so that he might retrace his steps and begin to assist others who needed his help as well.

See his video below

Social media users react to the video of the veteran Nollywood

Netizens recalled his face and pointed out that he was very good with funny characters on set while they looked for ways to support the old man to get a better place to live with his family.

See their comments below:

womzylala:

"Omg, I love his movies. He makes me laugh."

4vayoung:

"Hey God na wa oo...how others especially the ladies take dey make am for dat industry."

sagircarpenter:

"This shows you how our tribal differences are just superficial and your own kinsman can treat you much worse than someone from another tribe. If those producers were from another region it would have turned to ethnic marginalisation."

ihechidaniels:

"Odiegwu ooooo. Ndi nollywood ah ehhhh. Chaii."

chubby_rossy:

"They just use this old people, chaiiii, so sad."

thriftandnewbyclaire:

"Pure exploitation."

Source: Legit.ng