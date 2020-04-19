Kristin Kreuk's bio: age, height, ethnicity, partner, net worth

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian actress mostly known for playing Superman's love interest, Lana Lang, on the TV series Smallville. Since then, the award-winning actress has performed in numerous hit TV shows and movies.

Kristin Kreuk attends the 40th anniversary Banff Media World Media Festival in Banff, Canada, on June 10, 2019. Photo: @Phillip Chin

Source: Getty Images

Kristin Kreuk did not intend to become an actress growing up. One of her high school teachers persuaded her to audition for a film company looking for a girl of Chinese descent to star in their show. Kreuk was in senior year when the company posted a notice in her school.

Kristin Laura Kreuk's profile summary

Full name Kristin Laura Kreuk Date of birth December 3, 1982 Age 39 years old (as of May 2022) Place of birth :Vancouver, Canada Zodiac sign Capricorn Profession Actress Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Multiracial Parents :Deanna Che and Peter Kreuk Sibling Justine Kreuk Height 5 fee 4 inches Weight 52 kgs Eye colour Green Hair colour Dark brown Net worth $6 million

Who are Kristin Kreuk's parents?

She was born to Deanna Che and Peter Kreuk (landscape architects). They raised her in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver. The young Kristin was a competitive martial artist and gymnast. The adult Kristin was a Karate professional but quit the career after working for five years.

Kristin Kreuk attends the CW Network's New York 2015 Upfront Presentation at The London Hotel in New York City on May 14, 2015. Photo: @Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

What is Kristin Kreuk's ethnicity?

Kristin Kreuk's nationality is Canadian, and she is of multiracial ethnicity. Her maternal grandmother is Chinese-Jamaican, her mother is Chinese-Indonesian, and her father is Dutch.

Does Kristin Kreuk have a sister?

Yes, the star has a younger sister named Justine.

Kristin Kreuk's age

The Canadian star is 39 years old as of May 2022 because she was born on December 30, 1982.

Kristin Kreuk's height

The former Beauty and The Beast star is of average height. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches. Kristin Kreuk's hot figure is a result of consistent workouts and yoga. The actress claims she has never been on a diet. Instead, she takes Jazz and Bollywood dance classes to keep her fit and slim.

What color are Kristin Kreuk's eyes?

Her large green eyes perfectly balance her beautiful facial features and exotic appearance.

Kristin Kreuk's movies and TV shows

She landed her first TV role in the teenage drama show Edgemont while in high school. Despite getting the role, Kristin still applied to universities, for she wanted to be a criminal psychologist or a marine biologist.

Kristin Kreuk attends the 40th anniversary Banff Media World Media Festival in Banff, Canada, on June 10, 2019. Photo: @Phillip Chin

Source: Getty Images

The star is also famous for playing Lana Lang in the Smallville hit TV series. Here are other films and shows that she has featured in:

The Weekenders (2001) - She voiced Gina in the episode titled My Punky Valentine (season two, episode 17)

(2001) - She voiced in the episode titled (season two, episode 17) Snow White: The Fairest of Them All (2001) - Snow White

(2001) - EuroTrip (2004) - Fiona

(2004) - Earthsea (2005) - She played the character Tenar for two episodes.

(2005) - She played the character for two episodes. Edgemont (2001 - 2005) - For five seasons and 70 episodes, Kristin played the role of Laurel Yeung on this family-drama show.

(2001 - 2005) - For five seasons and 70 episodes, Kristin played the role of on this family-drama show. Dream Princess (2006) - Princess

(2006) - Partition (2007) - Naseem Khan

(2007) - Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009) - Chun-Li

(2009) - Chuck (2010) - She played the role of Hannah in four episodes of the third season of this award-winning show.

(2010) - She played the role of in four episodes of the third season of this award-winning show. Ben Hur (2010) - Tirzah

(2010) - Vampire (2011) - Maria Lucas

(2011) - Ecstаsy (2011) - Heather Thompson

(2011) - Space Milkshake (2012) - Tilda

(2012) - Beauty and the Beast - (2012 to 2016) She was Catherine Chandler in 70 episodes.

- (2012 to 2016) She was Catherine Chandler in 70 episodes. Burden of Truth - She plays Joanna Hanley Chang, a big city advocate who goes back to her hometown to take the case of a group of girls suffering from a mysterious illness. The show is currently in its third season.

What happened to Kristin Kreuk in Smallville?

Smallville ran for ten seasons, but Kreuk featured in seven. Her role, Lana Lang, was forced to leave Clark Kent and Smallville after she was infused with meteor powers. The powers made it impossible for her and Superman to be together.

She left the show in season seven and returned for five episodes in season eight as a guest character to conclude her storyline. The series showed Lana Lang in Africa.

She had lost her meteor powers and decided to move to Africa to focus on her philanthropic work. Kristin felt she could not feature in the series anymore due to the show's filming schedule.

Actress Kristin Kreuk attends the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala at Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, Canada, on March 31, 2019. Photo: @George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

What is Kristin Kreuk's net worth?

The Vancouver native is quite well off, with a $6 million net worth. Her wealth comes from acting, and lucrative endorsement deals from other high-profile brands like Neutrogena.

Kristin Kreuk and NXIVM's drama

NXIVM (pronounced as Nexium) was a multi-level marketing company near Albany in New York, USA. The group was founded in 1998 by Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere.

Its former members claimed NXIVM promised them professional development through its "Executive Success Programs". However, in 2017, America's The New York Times exposed it as a cult luring and enslaving women into sex work.

The company branded victims with the initials of its top executives. The women claimed that the organization blackmailed, branded, and nearly starved them to death. After the exposé, an investigation led to police officers arresting many high ranking officials of NXVIM.

Allison Mack (Kristin's former co-star on Smallville) was among the arrested people. It was alleged that branding initials on victims was her idea. She was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, and luring women into the organization.

Investigation revealed several Canadian actors, including Kristin Laura Kreuk, as NXIVM members. Kristin released a statement to Elle Magazine to clear her name. She claimed that joining the group in 2005 helped her overcome shyness.

When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM "intensive," what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program.

The actress further revealed she was an NXIVM member from 2005 to 2013 (about eight years). Another part of her statement read:

I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the "inner circle" or recruited women as “sex slaves” are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity...I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM.

Kristin Kreuk arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, Canada, on March 3, 2013. Photo: @George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Who is Kristin Kreuk's husband?

For fans wo have been wondering," Is Kristin Kreuk married?" The Beyond the Truth star has never been married ad does not have a child as of May 2022. However, she has been linked to two boyfriends in the past.

Who were Kristin Kreuk's boyfriends?

Jensen Ackles played Jason Teague on Smallville Season 4 in 2014. Sources claimed that he and the affluent actress dated for about two years, from 2004 to 2006.

Mark Hildreth and Kristin Kreuk had an on-and-off relationship for some time. In 2004, they dated for about eight months and broke up. Later, they rekindled their relationship and bought a luxurious house together in Los Angeles.

As of now, it is not clear if they are still together. Hildreth and Kristin have not been photographed together and do not post each other on social media. Mark is working on his music projects.

Is Kristin Kreuk still acting?

Kristin Kreuk acts regularly and sometimes never takes breaks between projects. The actress played the role of Catherine Chandler on Beauty & the Beast and will act in Reacher in 2022. It is an Amazon original based on a series of best-selling crime novels by British author Lee Child.

Kristin Kreuk had a drama-free career until she was linked to the NXIVM scandal. The truth behind the scandal is yet to be established. Nevertheless, the actress's career is flourishing, and her fanbase has grown. She keeps landing incredible characters, and fans love her.

