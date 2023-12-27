The year 2023 was not so pleasant for some Nigerian celebrities who unfortunately walked out of their marriages

2023 was a roller coaster year for some celebrities' marriages. Some of them could not stand the test of time because of the challenges they faced.

Most of the people involved worked hard to resolve their issues but unfortunately had to give up when they could not handle the situation.

1. Bolanle Ninalowo announces separation from wife

Fans of Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo, also known as Makanaki, were left in shock when the heftily-built actor took to Instagram to announce that an end had come to the journey of his union with his well-endowed wife, Bunmi.

The couple were married for 17 years before they decided to go their separate ways. In the lengthy message he posted on his social media page, he noted that it was a sad reality for him and his children.

Ninalowo shared how he prayed and put all his efforts into the union so that he would not hit the rock. He appealed to the public to respect their privacy by praying for him and his wife as they move on independently with their lives.

In 2017, the couple made headlines after their marriage hit the rock. The actor confirmed during an interview that he and his wife decided to end their marriage after spending 12 years together. However, in 2018, they reunited again.

2. Bukola Arugba ends relationship with father of her children

Nollywood actress in the Yoruba movie genre, Bukola Awoyemi, better known as Arugba, co-habited with her colleague Damola Olatunji for a couple of years before they decided to go their separate ways.

The two welcomed a set of twins, a boy and a girl, while they were together. The mother of two took to her social media page to make it known that it was all over between them in May 2023.

Before the Nollywood actress made the post about her affair with Damola, Arugba had moved out of their house and accused her husband of infidelity and being a deadbeat father. Though the actor later denied the allegations, it was too late as they both later called it quits.

The two are, however, co-parenting their children.

3. Yomi Gold ends second marriage

Yomi Gold, the Nollywood actor who relocated abroad a few years ago ended his second marriage to his wife Meenah barely one year after they got married.

The actor took to Instagram to share the sad news of their separation. According to him, his estranged wife is a good woman who deserves a better man than he is.

He told his fans that their separation was a joint decision and they should respect their privacy. He added that there was no longer love between them which was the major reason for ending the union. The actor was formerly married for 15 years before meeting Meenah whom he divorced in 2023.

4. Israel DMW ends his marriage

One of Davido's most trusted aides, Israel Afeare, better known as Israel DMW, returned to the singles club barely one year after getting married to Sheila Courage.

Davido's logistics manager was the one to make the announcement on social media that he had parted ways with his wife. According to him, his wife packed out of her matrimonial home in August this year and relocated to Abuja. He claimed that she went there to start a prostitution business.

Israel also mentioned that he was extorted by his wife and her mother. He claimed that his wife accused him of slaving for his boss Davido.

Sheila also confirmed the news in a post where she blasted her estranged husband. The two engaged in a back-and-forth for a long time on social media.

5. Farida Abdulkadri attempts killing herself after her marriage collapsed

Socialite and boss of House of Phreedah Body Care Spa, Fadrida Adulkadri has not been lucky in the marriage institution. Her first marriage to Foluke Daramola's ex-husband couldn't stand the test of time. She made another attempt at marriage in 2023 but barely two months after the beauty entrepreneur claimed she single-handedly spent N100million on her lavish wedding to Demola Okulaja which had in attendance traditional rulers, society bigwigs, and movie stars. Sadly, the union ended on a sad note.

Farida almost jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on the Third Mainland bridge but was fortunate to be rescued.

6. Wunmi Toriola confirms walking out of her marriage

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola got married in 2018 and her marriage lasted for two years before she separated from her husband. It was reported that the actress was violent in her union while it lasted. She was said to be beating her mother-in-law and her mother.

However, the mother of one granted an interview where she refuted the tale of being violent in her marriage. According to her, she had been separated from her husband for over a year. She said she had to walk away when things deteriorated in the marriage. Stating further, Toriola noted that her husband started threatening to ruin her public image at a point when they were not on good terms. She, nonetheless, stated that she ensures that her ex-husband is actively involved in her son's life

7. B-Red ends marriage

The second son of Osun State governor, Adeleke Adebayo, professionally known as B-Red, and his wife Faith Johnson, ended their relationship in 2023. There were allegations of abuse and infidelity in their union before it crashed. The couple got married secretly in 2019, and share a son.

The two unfollowed each other on social media and deleted any evidence to show that they were once husband and wife.

Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

Legit. ng had reported that Emeka Ike had granted an interview and recounted how his estranged wife took everything away from him. He claimed that his former wife Suzanne Emma shut down his N480 million school.

He also claimed that she took all his property documents and everything he had in his house.

The actor added that his ex-wife planned her move properly and executed it when he travelled to Maryland to shoot a movie

