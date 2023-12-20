Edozie John Akunyili has broken silence on social media after his late mum became a hot topic online following outrage on the prevalence of fake consumer products

The physician decried how Nigeria quickly moved on, lamenting that the late Dora Akunyili died in vain

He said no one has sacrificed more for Nigeria than his family and questioned if it was worth it

Late Dora Akunyili's son, Edozie John Akunyili, has said his mother's death was for nothing.

Edozie made the lamentation in a tweet on X on Tuesday as he shared his thoughts on the outrage over the rise in fake products across the country.

Late Dora Akunyili's son says she died in vain. Photo Credit: Jacob Siiberberg, Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Late Dora's revolutionary efforts when she held sway as the director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) between 2001 and 2008 were again brought to the front burner, and her son was quick to respond.

Edozie questioned if his family's sacrifices for Nigeria were worth it

An X user, @Morris_Monye, had used late Dora's family to drive home a sad point. He tweeted:

"Till date, no Justice for her family over the attempted murder of her and her family.

"Her husband was killed. No Justice till now.

"She gave absolutely all for Nigeria. Yet the land has a way of taking her own.

"This is why I choose battles carefully. If you lose your life, Nigeria moves on."

Replying to the tweet, Edozie poured out his heart and questioned his family's sacrifices for the country.

“Exactly. Nobody has sacrificed more for Nigeria than our family and yet we constantly ask ourselves if it was worth it?

“We would give anything to have our parents with us but Naija moves on with corruption and impunity from the top down seen as normalcy.

“Sadly, she died because she was so engrossed in her work for NAFDAC that she delayed her fibroid hysterectomy for years, which later was found to be cancerous.

“When I see all the lies, corruption and dirty politics, it pains me that we lost our mother for nothing! Was it worth it?”

After a two-year battle with uterine cancer, Edozie's mum, Dora, died at a specialist cancer hospital in India on June 7, 2014.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians apologise to Akunyili's family

@FIXadedoyin said:

"So sorry about your experience.

"I hope that her great name will be a consolation for the family, and all the work she did in sacrifice for the nation will remain indelible in time."

@Kola_Adejola said:

"I feel your pain especially when there is no sign of a dim of light at the end of the tunnel. It is still business as usual."

@Owenozilabraham said:

"I'm so sorry about your loss sir. Truly, is Nigeria worth fighting for?"

@Nnekanwa1 said:

"We are dealing with conscienceless people in this country my brother, it does not worth it at all, They have succeeded in making you and your siblings Orphan , Take heart bro."

@PureStanley1 said:

"Nigeria does not deserve ur Mom “ Dora Akunyili " she paid the ultimate price with her life just to save the lives of millions of NIGERIANS.

"She is truly a legend.

"May her soul keep resting in peace."

@jollynony said:

"We are eternally grateful to your mother. We don’t deserve her.

"She was larger than life. A hero through and through. What a woman!"

How late Dora Akunyili's husband was killed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that gunmen killed the late Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra.

According to a source close to the family, he travelled to Anambra state from Enugu to receive a posthumous award for his late wife, Prof Dora, Leadership reported.

Specifically, he was at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) where the late Dora was honoured.

Source: Legit.ng