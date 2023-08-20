A trending video of Nigerian singer Solidstar has sent cold shivers down the spine of many online, including his fans and those who aren't

Some days back, Solidstar's younger brother Josephy Iniyezo had taken to social media to call for help for his older sibling, noting that the singer had been suffering from mental illness

After seeing the trending video of Solidstar roaming the streets, Legit.ng reached out to the singer's brother to confirm the severity of his condition

A trending video of popular Nigerian singer Joshua Iniyezo better known as Solidstar, has sparked reactions online after he was seen roaming the streets barefooted and looking ragged.

The singer's brother just days before the clip of Solidstar roaming the streets looking like a person suffering from mental illness, his younger brother Joseph Iniyezo had taken to the singer's social media page calling for help.

Clips of singer Solidstar roaming the streets trends. His brother speaks about his condition. Photo credit: @officialsolidstar

He really needs help, if you're his friend, now is when he needs you - Solidastar's brother

Joseph had noted that Solidstar had been suffering from some mental illness for some time now, which he explained was why the singer had stayed away from public life for a while now.

And barely 24 hours after Joseph's clip calling for help for his brother, a video of the singer roaming the streets barefooted and shouting while wearing just a singlet emerged online.

After seeing clips of Solidstar roaming the streets online, Legit.ng reached out to his brother to confirm the reports and videos trending. He said:

"He needs all the help he can get, I can't say much right now."

See Joseph's video calling for help for his older brother:

See the video of Solidstar roaming the streets:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Solidstar roaming the streets like a destitute

@shegzyknight7:

"This cannot be solid star."

@antoniolorris:

"I pray today Solid Star for your healing and quick recovery bro. Amen. However it’s sad that a lot of stronzi become doctors overnight, online with no bevis to show but keep saying it’s pills. All in the name of first to comment."

@jason_styles0:

"All this people that are saying say no to hard substances wetin dey worry una shebi na only hard substances dey cause mental illness nawa ooo."

@iamkingdinero1:

"I remember one video he was fighting one cab man , I know say that no be clear eye , hope he gets."

@lee_nation_:

"Going from hero to zero can really do alot of harm mentally stay strong jiggy."

@maureengold101:

"Till date, oluchi is one of my favorite song. May God heal him."

@abundancex:

"Funny enough I just thought of him days ago I hope he recovers quickly."

@warri_chubby_hottie:

"Ahhh pills are killing our youths."

Fans struggle to recognize Solidstar as he shares photo, says pills almost claimed his life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian singer Joshua Iniyezo, aka Solidstar, trended in the online community a while back after coming out with a surprising disclosure.

The Omotena crooner, who seems to have taken a backseat in the industry, shared a photo of himself and revealed that he has been battling addiction.

According to Solidstar, he almost lost his life to the use of '‘hard substances'’ and smoking cigarettes.

“I almost lost my life because of ice, Pills and cigarettes,” he captioned the post.

