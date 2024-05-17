A primary school student had the surprise of his life when a letter he wrote to Peter Obi got to the famous politician

Obi not only got the letter but also accepted the invitation and turned up at the young student school

He encouraged him to be an obedient child to his parents and to always heed the advice of his teachers and elders

An 11-year-old primary school student, Tolu, was astonished to discover that his letter to the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, had reached him.

The message was a letter of invitation to the kid's graduation ceremony at Corona School in Gbagada, Lagos.

Peter Obi appeared to have gifted Tolu a cash prize through a cheque Image: X/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, in a rare action by a prominent public figure, honoured the invite and turned up to the party.

Obi made the lovely event public on his X handle, previously known as Twitter, on Thursday, May 16.

He said he was touched by the courage of the young lad, which made him think of such a brave action. He encouraged him to keep up with it.

Obi said that when he inquired about how Tolu knew about him, the brilliant kid replied that he had been following him since the election days and was inspired by the flowery things people around him said about the politician.

Obi said:

"I urged him to study hard and resist the temptation to follow the crowd when it is wrong. In that moment, I envisioned a brighter future for the boy child, and for entire Nigeria, led by young trailblazers like Tolu, who will excel in various fields and bring positive change. With the best education and a strong moral compass, this young boy and every boy child will rise above their challenges and shine as beacons of hope to shape a better tomorrow for their generation."

Obi blasts Tinubu’s government

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, lambasted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration over the introduction of a 0.5% cybersecurity levy.

Obi described the 0.5% cybersecurity levy as "milking a dying economy instead of nurturing it to recovery and growth”.

Source: Legit.ng