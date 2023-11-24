Emeka Chochoo, Mr. Ibu's former manager, has explained why the police arrested Jasmine, the actor's adopted daughter, and his two sons

After weeks of social media debate over the actor's bank account statement, Stella Maris, Mr. Ibu's wife, ordered their arrests on Wednesday evening, November 22

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Doris Ogala confirmed that Jasmine and the actor's sons were arrested for allegedly transferring N300 million from the ailing actor's account

Emeka Chochoo, the former manager of Nigerian actor Mr. Ibu, has explained why the police recently invited Jasmine Chioma Okafor, his adoptive daughter, as well as his two sons, Daniel and Val.

The three were reportedly summoned for interrogation about the use of charity donations made by Nigerians for Mr. Ibu's healthcare.

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday night, actress Doris Ogala broke the news. Ogala said Jasmine and Mr. Ibu's sons had been detained at the Alagbon Police Station on suspicion of allegedly stealing a large quantity of money (about N300 million) from the donated money.

The actor recently underwent surgery that resulted in the amputation of one of his legs, and the money was supposed to go towards his medical bills.

The matter became more serious when it was suspected that Stella Maris Okafor, Mr. Ibu's wife, was responsible for calling the police.

Stella Maris had accused Jasmine of using the donated money for herself and demanded explanations and accountability.

There were talks that Stella Maris wanted to use the money to get a brand new home for herself.

But reacting, Emeka Chochoo said police invitation was not the same as an arrest and that Jasmine, Daniel, and Val had been called in to answer questions concerning Mr. Ibu's claim.

However, Val was supposedly left out of the loop because he had only recently returned to the country and was uninformed of the unfolding events.

"Yes, they were all invited by the police. I won't call it an arrest; the police invited them over Mr Ibu's account. However, Val is left out, as he knows nothing about what's been happening. He just returned to the country," Emeka Chochoo told Punch.

"I have not been able to reach any of them," the ex-manager added.

Mr Ibu's wife cries as she shows her sleeping condition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor's wife Stella showed the makeshift bed of chairs she had been sleeping on since her husband got admitted.

Mr Ibu's wife cried uncontrollably as actor, Uche Maduagwu, who shared the clip, consoled her.

Maduagwu lamented about Mr Ibu's wife's condition while caring for her husband and prayed that God would reward her for taking care of him.

