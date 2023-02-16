Old-time Nollywood actress Maureen Okpoko called on friends, fans, colleagues, and concerned individuals to come to her aid

In a viral video, the movie star cried that she has been living with vision loss and needs urgent assistance before it gets permanent

The 62-year-old actor further asked for financial assistance as well as prayers and words of encouragement in this trying period

Seasoned actress Maureen Okpoko has appealed to kind-hearted people for financial assistance due to her plight with her vision impairment.

The troubled movie star admitted she is blind and suggested that if immediate medical help is not obtained, the issue might eventually result in irreversible blindness.

Pictures of Actress Maureen Okpoko Credit: @maureenokpoko

Source: Instagram

In a viral social media video, she pleaded with the public to donate money to help her regain her sight.

Living with eyesight loss, according to Okpoko, has been difficult, but she gave thanks to God for her life and pleaded for prayers from her followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Living with vision loss has been challenging, but I’m grateful to God for the gift of life. I suddenly lost my sight, meaning I can no longer see or can’t see for now. I’m seeking your financial assistance. It would be greatly appreciated if you all could come to my aid. Also, I need your prayers and words of encouragement, it has not been an easy journey for me, but I’m grateful for the gift of life. Thank you all,” she begged.

See the post below

The 62-year-old actor has been in several films, such as Matured Games, Crazy Temper, Enemy of Light, the Duplex, Labour Room, and others.

In addition, Okpoko has made numerous TV appearances, including Clinic Matters, University Mafias, Dear Mother, Red Scorpion, and a number of other shows.

Nigerian man with brain tumour begs for N6.5 million to do surgery

A Nigerian man named Uzoka Emeka Victor was diagnosed with a brain tumour and is seeking public help.

According to a family member, Uzoka needs the sum of N6.5 million to be able to carry out surgery in Enugu.

Uzoka has pleaded with Nigerians to assist him financially to be able to attend to his health which is getting really worse.

Source: Legit.ng