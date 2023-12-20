Edozie Akunyili, the son of late Profesor Dora Akunyili, a former NAFDAC boss, questioned the value of his family’s sacrifices for Nigeria

His mother fought against fake drugs and food and survived an assassination attempt and a fire attack. His father was killed and did not get justice

He said his family was the most sacrificial for Nigeria, but they always wondered if it was worth it

Following online discussions regarding counterfeit products in Nigeria, Edozie Akunyili, son of former late NAFDAC Director-General Dora Akunyili, raised concerns about the effectiveness of his family's long-standing campaign against such products.

He shared his concerns on X (formerly Twitter) after seeing people complain about fake products in the country.

He said his family suffered a lot for Nigeria, but Nigeria did not change for the better.

Online reactions acknowledged the family's contributions, with some users praising Mrs Akunyili's past efforts and resilience.

The son said his mother gave everything for Nigeria, but Nigeria took everything from her. He said he was careful about choosing his battles because Nigeria would move on without him.

Edozie in his words:

"Sadly, she died because she was so engrossed in her work for NAFDAC that she delayed her fibroid hysterectomy for years, which later was found to be cancerous."

Assassination attempts

Netizens also recalled how the fallen hero survived an assassination attempt and a fire attack on her house and office. They said she refused to quit and continued her work.

Dora Akunyili died after a two-year battle with uterine cancer at a specialist cancer hospital in India on June 7, 2014.

Her husband, Chike Akunyili, was tragically killed on September 28, 2021, in Umuoji, Anambra State by unknown assailants.

Nigerians heap praises on the fallen hero

Citizens of Nigeria were full of praise and admiration for the late NAFDAC boss. Below are some of the comments from X:

@BolanleA4 said:

"She was a hero and till today provides us with the benchmark with which we measure everyone else. May he beautiful soul continue to rest in peace"

@Jonneto2 said:

"She left some legacies that can never be erased or forgotten. Most importantly, she left u a really good name. That's priceless. IMO."

@AcademiaSpec commented:

"Your mother is a yardstick for measuring the performance of public officers and appointees. She remains a legendary Nigerian."

