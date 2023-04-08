Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has left his fans and supporters in a state of worry following a post shared on Instagram

The entertainer appeared gloomy in a photo that captured his closed eyes and he used several hashtags stating his depressive state

Solade, however, returned to yank the post off his page but many have already sent their best wishes to the respected veteran

Nigerians on social media woke up to a disturbing post shared by veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade on Saturday, April 8.

The movie star posted a picture with no shirts on and hands over his eyes, and the photo seems to have been taken during an emotional meltdown.

Nollywood's Yemi Solade cries out over depression. Photo: @realyemisolade

In his caption, Solade simply cried out to God to come to his aid and he accompanied the words with several hashtags stating his depressive state.

He, however, returned to yank the post off his page.

In a different post shared on the same day, the entertainer put out a disclaimer about cultism in Nigeria and how it is real.

Fans express concern for Yemi Solade

sublynn said:

"Please his family should check on him. This is not a matter to play around with."

lingeriebytemmy said:

"His colleagues should check up on him oo."

ifeoluwa_mighty said:

"Chaii God be with him . E be like say na only me no Dey depression for this country ooo . Na only food and more food Dey my head."

amina_minaah said:

"Everyone needs therapy at this point. I pray he gets the strength to go on."

comediangbovo said:

"Na over thinking dey lead to depression, take ur self out and enjoy good life, na who d¡e lose."

___nemmi's said:

"We really need to start taking mental health serious in this part of the world. Depression sometimes ain’t always feeling deep sadness, sometimes is watching yourself loose interest in everything you love and not able to do anything about it."

Actor Prince Eke cries out over missing funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that abroad-based Nollywood actor Prince Eke cried out on social media after his mobile sim card got compromised.

Eke accused the telecoms company of selling the special number he purchased in 2014 to another customer.

According to the actor, the individual hacked into his bank account and cleaned out his entire money.

