As Wigwe University prepares to start academic activities, Nigerians are reacting to a prototype video showing the institution

Wigwe University was built by visionary banker and late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, and people describe the school as top-notch

The Wigwe University's website indicates that school fees in the school start from N9.6 million per academic session

A prototype video showing Wigwe University in Isiokpo has caught the attention of Nigerians.

The video, which is also on Wigwe University's website, was reposted on X by Alex Onyia, and it received many comments.

Wigwe University was founded by Herbert Wigwe. Photo credit: Wigwe University.

The video shows the various structures to be put in place for a conducive learning environment.

Wigwe University is the brainchild of visionary banker and late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe.

Due to the facilities seen in the video, many Nigerians refer to Wigwe University as an Ivy League school.

School fees at Wigwe University Isiokpo

According to information on the school's website, Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Rivers state, will launch in 130 days.

The website also indicates that school fees range from N9.6 million to ₦11,998,800, depending on the course of study.

While students under the College of Arts would pay ₦9,600,000, those in the colleges of engineering, science and computing, management and social sciences would pay ₦11,998,800.

Sharing the video on X, Alex Onyia praised the vision behind Wigwe University.

He said:

"Wigwe University will officially open it's doors to the public from August. The faculty members will be resuming fully on campus in July. The school so far is the most beautiful University Campus in Nigeria. The school is designed to be the first Ivy-League standard University from Africa. I love what I'm seeing."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to prototype video of Wigwe University

@FelixAkowei said:

"Beautiful but I hope they will maintain this standard because we lack in this country is maintainance culture."

@Jussblaze9 said:

"I hope lecturer's salaries will be world-class as well."

@igwedip said:

"The school is not for the poor Sha."

@Huma_nity_1st said:

"I can't stop shouting."

Wigwe’s last messages on X before his demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how netizens reacted to Herbert Wigwe's emotional post on his social media pages days before his death.

The Nigerian billionaire was a massive inspiration to many Nigerians, and even in death, he continues to inspire many young people.

Twenty-one days before his unfortunate demise in a helicopter crash, Wigwe posted an inspirational message to thousands of followers on X, and it has created quite a stir online.

