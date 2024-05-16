The Nigerian government has fixed May 29, 2024, for the national deployment of CNG-powered vehicles

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) is set to commence its national deployment

The scheme is part of the federal government's plan to boost sustainable energy solutions across the country

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) is set to roll out its national deployment plan on May 29, 2024.

The PCNGI scheme’s director and chief executive, Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, saying that the initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s government commitment to boosting sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions.

FG to deploy CNG buses soon

He disclosed that there would be a series of activities leading up to the highly expected nationwide deployment plan to be launched on May 29, 2024, reports say.

He said:

“These activities mark significant milestones in our journey towards achieving energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and economic prosperity for Nigeria. PCNGI is committed to fostering collaboration with all stakeholders as we pave the way for a cleaner, greener future.”

“These programmes are a fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to drive Nigeria’s energy transition in the transportation sector leveraging CNG and enabling economic growth.

“PCNGI is embarking on an extensive pre-launch itinerary aimed at engaging stakeholders, showcasing critical gas supply projects, and facilitating the conversion and refueling infrastructure across the nation.”

FG gives orders to petrol stations on CNG

The development comes amid plans by the Nigerian government to enforce the installation of CNG pumps in all petrol stations nationwide.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) ordered all filling stations across the country to commence the sale of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Engr Farouk Ahmed, the chief executive of NMDPRA, disclosed this during a meeting in Abuja. He said it is now mandatory for filling stations to increase CNG accessibility for consumers.

CNG is a fuel gas under pressure that remains clear, odorless, and non-corrosive, an alternative to petrol.

According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis, and tricycles is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot, while for heavy commercial vehicles, CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

