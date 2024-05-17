An old photo of Chioma Adeleke the wife of Afrobeat superstar Davido, recently emerged online, and it has got people talking

The viral photos were images of Chef Chi as a baby and when she started hitting her teenage years

Reactions have trailed the trending images, with many netizens gushing over Chioma's beautiful even as a child and as an adolescent

Nigerian socialite and wife of Afrobeats superstar Chioma Adeleke recently trended online as some private images of her as a child leaked on social media.

The photos of Davido's wife as a child have sparked massive reactions on social media, with netizens sharing their thoughts about Chioma's looks as a baby and adolescent.

Reactions trail some old photos of Davido's wife that recently leaked online. Photo credit: @davido/@realchefchi

Many social media users and fans of Chioma reacted to the image, noting that Chef Chi's face didn't go through too many changes. Some shared that she still carries the same babyish look even though she is much older now.

Chioma's hair stirs mixed reactions

In one of the leaked photos, Chioma was seen rocking a weird hairdo, and netizens couldn't help but notice it.

The hair was the centre of several conversations that surrounded the viral leaked images.

Legit.ng recalls how Chioma's husband, Davido, celebrated her on her birthday when she turned 29. The celebrity also trended online recently after clips of her attending her hubby's show at the MSG went viral.

See the trending photos below:

Netizens react to Chioma's photos

Here are some of the comments that trailed the leaked images:

@sandrasluxurynails_:

"Beautiful chi."

@kanayochilote:

"Face of a determined woman."

@janetclkey:

"This innocent look always she has not changed much same cute face."

@queenethgodwin99:

"Chai no be today chef chi start shakara. See fine girl."

@ngoneh.ceesay:

"My chioma is beautiful as always god save you with your family."

@oojanancyijoganu:

"Davido wife didn't change."

@chy_aris:

"Who did small thing on my baby’s head naa?"

@oojanancyijoganu:

"Natural beauty follow come."

@uzomaomaduekw:

"Beautiful baby."

@goodnessibeabuchi9:

"Mostly classy."

@faith_marie31:

"Mrs Chioma Adeleke herself ❤ you won’t die untimely in Jesus name. You and your husband will live long."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng recalls reporting an old clip that recently trended where Chef Chi shared how she met her hubby.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

Source: Legit.ng