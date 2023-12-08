Nollywood giants Chinedu Ikedieze, Bob Manuel-Udokwu, and AGN’s Emeka Rollas recently visited their sick colleague Ameachi Munogaor

Legit.ng reported that Amaechi pleaded for financial assistance while he revealed his drastic health condition

Mr Rollas shared moments during their hospital visit and stated that he has authorised cash from the AGN Trust Fund to be sent to the patient

Nollywood stars Chinedu Ikedieze, Bob Manuel-Udokwu, and Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president Emeka Rollas visited their colleague Ameachi Munogaor, who is presently fighting kidney disease, diabetes, and a stroke.

On November 3, a video of Amaechi pleading for financial assistance went viral, revealing his ailing state to the public.

Nollywood stars visit Ameachi Muonagor in hospital Credit: @emekarollas

Source: Instagram

The actor spoke up about his seven-month struggle with a stroke and his need for financial assistance.

Following that, Tony One Week Muonagor, the actor's cousin and colleague, confirmed that the actor is dealing with diabetes and kidney problems and has been on dialysis.

Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) national president Emeka Rollas revealed on Thursday, December 7, that he and other industry stars paid a visit to the sick actor at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Other guests present were Chief Ejiamatu Nwokeabia, who is a patron of the AGN.

Mr Rollas further stated that he has authorised the transfer of funds from the AGN Trust Fund to the actor, which "due to his records with the Guild HMO & Insurance policy" may not be sufficient.

"Few days ago I led few of my colleagues and one of our National Patrons High Chief Ejiamatu Nwokeabia to check on Amechi Muonagor.

"He is in high spirit as witnessed by the people who acompanied me. I have approved some money to be sent to his account from the AGN TRUST FUND which may obviously not be enough due to his records with the Guild HMO & Insurance policy.

I therefore use this medium to appeal to young Actors to sign up for the AGN HMO and Insurance programmes. All fans and well wishers of Amechi Muonagor should join hands with other philantropic Nigerians to support him in this dire time of need."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to AGN’s visit to Ameachi Munogaor

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

completeigboman:

"Good moves onyeoma:

emnijr:

"Sir please the person handling @actorsguildofnigeria should be active too."

adebam50:

"You are doing well as a leader, am not an actor but your policies are good."

nelson_real_estate:

"May God send helpers from His throne room for his sake and grant him divine healing, Weldon Presido Sir @emekarollas Grace be multiplied unto you brother."

official.acts_mdk:

"More grace legendary @emekarollas . You’re highly appreciated for the great work you’re doing Sir. Your reward is very BIG!!"

Charles Inojie shares encounter as he visits Mr Ibu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor wrote a lengthy note to share his experience when he visited John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, on the sick bed.

Inojie had visited the ailing actor after he left a movie set in the company of his colleague, Chinyere Wilfred.

According to Inojie, it was difficult to tell that the funny actor was going through a trying time as he still made jokes on his sick bed.

Source: Legit.ng