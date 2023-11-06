VeryDarkMan, in a new video that has gone viral on social media, revealed Mr Ibu's leg has been amputated

In the video, the controversial TikTok called on fans and wellwishers of the comic actor to pray and support him in any form

VeryDarkMan's statement, as expected, has stirred emotions from netizens, with many expressing concern for Mr Ibu

Controversial TikToker Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has caused a buzz online with his update on veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor Mr Ibu's health status.

VeryDarkMan, in a new video he released via his Instagram page on Monday, November 6, revealed Mr Ibu's leg had been amputated.

VeryDarkMan calls on fans to pray for Mr Ibu. Credit: @verydarkman @realmribu

Describing the event as a sad one, the TikToker appealed to fans and followers to reach out to the comic actor through prayers, love and any form of support.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Mr Ibu marked his 62nd birthday at a hospital in October, as a video showed one of the actor's legs was an eyesore as it was severely wounded.

People react as VeryDarkMan gives new update about Mr Ibu

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

ChiomaMba5:

"This is heartbreaking"

1chasebaggio:

"Life sha wetin you no expect most times nah him Dey happen."

selectraking:

"My goodness, dear heavenly Father, grant him strength in these trying times. Amen,"

eemmanuels4:

"We all have a certain futuristic fate we just might never know what it would look ever like 15-20 years prior. At the time Ibu was active in the movie industry, starring in films and making lots of people laugh uncontrollably, neither him nor anyone had the slightest idea."

OlowodunS:

"This is sad. Wish him quick recovery."

yongwizla:

"Wow. So so sad.. I hope re recuperates fast."

Mr Ibu's family reveal he underwent five surgeries

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Ibu's family, in a public statement, appreciated kind Nigerians who donated money for his treatment.

In the statement, the family revealed Mr Ibu underwent five successful surgeries and was recovering in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The comic actor's family also seek assistance to get him flown abroad for better treatment.

Source: Legit.ng