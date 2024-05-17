BBNaija star Saskay relationship is back in the news following her 24th birthday which took place on May 16, 2024

A video made the rounds showing the moment the reality show’s man presented her with nice gifts that made her shed tears

Many netizens reacted to the video with mixed feelings as they wondered if he was the same boyfriend who recently trended for controversial reasons

BBNaija star Tsakute Ladi Jonah aka Saskay has caused a stir on social media over her 24th birthday celebration.

On May 16, 2024, Saskay turned a new age, and her boyfriend, Chef Derin, was on hand to make it a special one for her.

Fans react as Saskay sheds tears over boyfriend's gifts on her birthday. Photos: @chef_derin, @officialsaskay

In a video that was shared on his Instagram stories, Saskay was seen in tears as her man knelt before her to present her with birthday gifts. The onlookers in the background were heard calling the BBNaija star a diamond of the season while also noting that her tears were too much.

See the video below:

See Saskay’s 24th birthday photos below:

Netizens react to Saskay’s birthday surprise

The video of Saskay’s emotional reaction to her birthday surprise from her man, Chef Derin, raised interesting comments from netizens with some of them showing disapproval.

Read some of their reactions below:

g.r.a.c.e._grace:

“Is she pregnant .”

Yadzida:

“So in Nigeria any little issue in relationship the result most be breakups hmmmmmmmmm:! Young ladies Dat means u go date 100 men before sellte down ooooooooo.”

Omalichachiz:

“You lot asking if it's same guy blablabla. Is it your boyfriend. learn how to mind una biz. As una can see she no send una so keep your unsolicited advice to yourself.”

charion_ossy:

“Happy birthday my super woman .”

queen__daisyy_:

“you guys really thought they broke up?”

The_f_oxxy1:

“Them no Dey advice pple wey Dey in love .”

Ogonnamaka:

“Sas is a soft girl. She deserves only soft life biko.”

Symplybarbz:

“Is this not the same guy from that chat?”

beauty_atabs:

“U see people in love... they will never take advice. She go learn the hardway. And she go learn well.”

happiest_gurl07:

“They’re still together oo that’s nice!”

uniquefittingwears:

“When you fall in love with a Yoruba demon.”

ch.ichi5449:

“Saskay don't mind them. Pls hold your boo tight.”

Saskay's boyfriend reacts to allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Saskay’s boyfriend, Chef Derin, reacted to the allegations hovering around his growing relationship with the reality TV star.

Legit.ng previously reported that a man on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) revealed how Saskay reportedly displaced his female friend from her position as Chef Derin's girlfriend.

In the face of all this drama, Chef Derin came forward to clarify how he moved on from his last relationship.

