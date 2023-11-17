Popular Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie’s health condition has now worsened to the dismay of many

In a new development, it was revealed that the crossdresser’s kidneys have failed and he’s in need of a transplant

The news was followed by mixed reactions from Nigerians as many of them sympathised with him while others taunted him

Popular Nigerian transgender, Nsikan Daniel aka Jay Boogie’s health has now reportedly taken a downward turn.

Recall that Jay Boogie caught the attention of many Nigerians after he underwent a failed BBL and liposuction surgery that led to him having acute kidney injury and sepsis.

Reactions as transgender Jay Boogie needs kidney transplant. Photos: @jay_boogie

Source: Instagram

In a new development, an update on Jay Boogie’s health was posted online by one Dr Loveth, on Instagram. According to her, the transgender now has organ failure.

Dr Loveth reveals that the trans influencer now needs a kidney transplant because both of his kidneys have failed.

She wrote:

“At this stage, Jayboogie needs a Kidney Transplant! Both kidneys have failed! We prayed and Wished it never got to this stage but this is it!!!”



Nigerians react as Jay Boogie’s two kidneys fail

The update on Jay Boogie’s worsened health raised a series of comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

osagiator_ewean_gabriel:

“Gender fail, Yansh surgery fail, kidney fail but Jesus never fail it's time to turn to him boy.”

engr_golden:

“Death isn’t a thing anyone should wish anybody , even though he has his shortcomings, and brought this upon himself, my prayers are with him.”

inumidun_:

“How a man chose to become a woman and undergo BBL is just insanity, may God help him because I don’t understand.”

gylliananthonette:

“It's their body, they are adults..let them live their life..who are you to tell an adult what to do? ...like I said, na only God will heal you I fit offer.”

africanflamingo_:

“They always claim they have rich boyfriends until reality hits them. Yall better give that help to those truly in need of kidney transplants .”

ladyque_1:

“Person go just use him hand buy big problem.”

this_nomzy:

“No pity from this side. Let him carry his cross. If you play stupid game, you get stupid results.”

jessicarhhh:

“Her figure was perfect but she wanted more, contentment is the key.”

ogehbby_:

“You see this life ehhh contentment willl always save you! I’m sure she/he will be regretting this path he took.”

wendy_adammaaaaa:

“Person go just use him hand buy problemmm.”

Jay Boogie says no one is donating money

In an earlier report, Jay Boogie continued to seek the help of fellow citizens after a botched surgery left him sick.

A Namibian-based doctor alleged that Jay Boogie has been unable to pass urine since the unfortunate encounter.

In a new update, Jay Boogie went on Instagram Live and discussed the difficulties he's been having. He blamed the surgeon for the decline in his health following the operation, stating that his life had been messed up.

