A new record label, Big Beats, employed the services of ace music producer Puffy Tee to nurture its new artists

The label's newly signed three artists, Tyrod, Sosi and Leolexxy, are to learn under the tutelage of Puffy Tee

The label boss, Abimbola Hakeem, noted that his team will groom the new acts in Big Beats Record Academy before launching their music to the public

Renowned singer-songwriter and record producer Puffy Tee is credited with the success of songs like 9ice’s Aiye and Mayorkun’s debut song, Eleko. He had also worked with Davido, Ghana's VVIP, and many other artists' hits.

Puffy Tee is set to launch three new singers into the entertainment industry under Big Beats Records, a new record label owned by Abimbola Hakeem and media personality Kunle Rasheed. The three new acts were screened and picked after a rigorous process spearheaded by veteran singers Jazzman Olofin, Tony Tetuila, Durella, Sophie Ejiga and Puffy Tee.

The three new signees of Big Beats Records are Saheed Sabih, who goes by the stage name Sosi, Quadri Rasheed as Tyrod, and Olamilekan, who goes by the stage name Leolexxy. The three new acts were unveiled on Sunday, May 1. Puffy Tee, the label’s official producer and consultant, said the artists will be groomed in all areas of music-making before dropping songs for public consumption.

Label chairman and co-founder Abimbola Hakeem noted that the new acts will attend the Big Beats Records Academy, which boasts state-of-the-art equipment ranging from digital studio to analogue, where they will be groomed before entering the music industry. He also noted that the new acts were signed to the label with the consent of their family members, who signed as witnesses, and also in the presence of the company’s lawyer.

