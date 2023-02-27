The presidential election that was held in Nigeria on February 25 has caused chaos and fights in different parts of the country

A lot of celebrities and public figures have been called out for supporting their preferred candidates, and skit maker Nasboi has cried out for help

Nasboi shared screenshots of his conversation with a young man who promised to deal with him for supporting Peter Obi instead of Bola Tinubu

Popular comedian and skit maker Nasboi is scared for his life for supporting Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The skit maker took to his Instagram page with posts showing that a young man had been threatening his life.

Nasboi cries out over threat to his life Photo credit: @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

According to the conversation, the man promised to deal with Nasboi for supporting Peter Obi in a Lagos that Asiwaju Tinubu made.

Nasboi had to cry out because the man had details about him, like where he used to live and his current address, and even urged the skit maker to come out because he was in a church outside his house.

He wrote:

"For those asking what I did….. here you go? He has my house address and has been threatening me."

"If anything happens to me, this guy hobay17 should be held responsible as he has been threatening my life. He has the address to my current House address and the address to my previous house…… he also said he is currently at a church opposite my house."

See the posts below:

Netizens react to Nasboi's posts

auspicious_w_231:

"This is what we should be expecting if TINUBU becomes the president."

zeeeknow:

"What kind of backwardness and barbarism is this??? ….This is sick!"

jaycruisee:

"They should arrest him, so he’ll sign undertaking incase anything happens to you, but why is he looking hungry?"

bruno_ugonna:

"Bro don't take this lightly, try and get his address and pick him up,teach him small lesson,you have evidence of threat to life."

aenig.ma:

"Why didn’t you take security operatives but only bloggers? Bloggers would not arrest not open a report for you. Don’t take it lightly. Go file a case at a police station for your safety so it can be on records."

ennyjulius_:

"Nothing is happening Nas. You’re covered ❤️"

official_jboy:

"Make we first report him account first, make we take am down…. Na who get ig account dey threaten person for ig na"

adegbola_rg:

"Why you come post am here , because you be celebrity or watin . No be you dey reply the guy say make he bring it on."

omonileowo:

"This is the problem with good people, you waiting for him to attack first instead of you to borrow wickedness and give first and last attack on the enemy "

