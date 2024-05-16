Late Mohbad’s wife Wunmi’s big sister, Karimot, has apologised to his father, Mr Joseph Aloba, on social media

In an Instagram post, Karimot expressed remorse for all the things she had posted about Mohbad’s father on the internet

Her apology note was met with mixed reactions from netizens with a number of them blasting her over the move

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nigerian singer Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad’s wife Wunmi’s sister, Karimot, is now making amends with his father.

Recall that after Mohbad’s death, Wunmi’s big sister, Karimot, had been defending her sibling on social media and even called out the late musician’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, on different occasions.

Mohbad's wife's sister Karimot apologises to his dad. Photos: @karimot882024, @c33why

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Karimot seems to have had a change of heart and decided to make amends. On her Instagram page, she shared an apology message to Mohbad’s father.

In the post, she expressed remorse for all the things she had said and also posted about Mr Joseph Aloba. Not stopping there, she also pleaded with him to let Mohbad finally be laid to rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This came after a pathologist gave an update on the late singer’s autopsy and stated that the reason for his death could not be determined.

She wrote:

“My sincere apologies goes to Baba Mohbad. Mr Aloba Joseph, sorry for everything I might have said or posted on my platform, I wish your family the best and may God grant the deceased eternal rest. In as much as I don’t want to be involved, please let Promise go and rest.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Wunmi’s sister apologises to Mohbad’s dad

It came as a surprise to many netizens to see Wunmi’s sister apologising to Mohbad’s father after tackling him on different occasions on social media. Her move raised a series of comments from internet users. Read some of what they had to say below:

caren_oliwa:

“Tomorrow now this werey karimo auntie go come ask the sister for forgiveness una go say make them forgive am say na family .”

yizandcreations:

“God forbid this kind of family sha.”

oh.beejay:

“Na who die lose.”

Laidexo:

“What a family!!!! both families God forbid.”

Therealbaby__011:

“Very anyhow sister.”

kao_couturesfabrics:

“If you have a good family Walahi you don’t know what God has done for you.”

iphieoma__:

“Dear God, thank you for my family. ❤️”

Crownnikky:

“Why is she restless though smh.”

itsteetoo__:

“She was rude to him during the whole process .. so if she apologises for her rudeness it’s not a bad idea.”

tolzz_beautyline:

“I’m so emotional rnI feel so much for mohbad may his soul rest well.”

izz_iffy0:

“Las Las na only baba moh go live on with the pains of losing a child.. everybody go soon move on.”

Mohbad's wife's sister dares Wunmi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Karimot, Mohbad's wife's sister, has continued to unleash her outrage at the young widow (Wunmi Aloba) as she revealed shocking details about their family.

During a video tirade earlier, she noted that she had cut all blood ties with Wunmi and alleged their mother was not a good person.

Another snippet from the same internet session had Karimot divulged that she and Mohbad's wife are not from the same father.

Source: Legit.ng