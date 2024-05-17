A young man has been thrown into confusion as he became the latest winner of the American lottery

While it is a piece of good news, the problem with the development is that he has already moved to the United Kingdom

Mixed reactions trailed the young man's situation as people shared their thoughts on what he should do

An African youth is in a dilemma after winning the American lottery.

Taking to TikTok, @seth_oms1 posed a question to netizens about the situation he has found himself in.

He had put in for the American lottery before he moved to the UK. Photo Credit: @seth_oms1

@seth_oms1 won the American lottery after moving to the United Kingdom. According to him, he applied for the lottery while in Ghana.

Internet users offered him advice on a way out of his situation.

In other news, a couple celebrated winning the American visa lottery.

People advise Seth

Odoyewu said:

"Dis decisions nu it's somehow oooo. it's 50|50 . 2019 they refused me visa I won the lottery."

BEN MAX said:

"American lottery is a lot of stress after you win you will fill for DS260 and getting case number that is low isn’t easy even to get interview date."

N/\N/\ said:

"Na to apply again omo this lottery no easy."

___Tyron said:

"My advice is give me some of your blessings."

priscillakuffour33 said:

"Double congratulations but appreciate what God has given you and stay at UK okay."

Fantastic said:

"I also won and I’m now at Togo right now don’t know what to do koraa hmm."

Samuel Nana Agyemang said:

"You for relocate to the USA Sharp kroaaaa."

Kwabena Yesu said:

"Don’t come oooo na they say some lady be Dey America embassy…the way he refuse people nu."

Akusss said:

"Move to America they will sponsor ur room and everything."

Couple win American visa lottery twice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had shared how they won the American visa lottery two times.

Taking to TikTok, she shared a clip of her family in an aeroplane as they first stopped in Qatar before flying to Atlanta, Georgia.

Responding to netizens who asked how they did it, Wabei revealed that they first applied in 2021 and won in 2022. Again, they applied in 2022 and won in 2023 and finally left in January of the same year.

