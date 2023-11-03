Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is in dire need of help and he has cried out to well-meaning Nigerians

The much-loved movie star was recorded on his hospital bed as he explained how he got paralysed after suffering a stroke

The emotional video moved a number of Nigerians and many of them reacted to the veteran actor’s plight

Veteran Nigerian actor, Amaechi Muonagor, is now causing a buzz on social media after his poor state of health was made public.

In a series of videos making the rounds online, the movie star was seen bedridden in a hospital as he cried for help from Nigerians.

Nigerians react as actor Amaechi Muonagor suffers paralysis after having a stroke. Photos: @investor_m11

Source: Instagram

In the clips, the movie star explained that he suffered from a stroke which led to the left part of his body becoming paralysed. Not stopping there, Muonagor recounted how the sickness hit him when he was about getting into his car while leaving a movie set.

According to the 61-year-old actor, he was on the movie set about seven months ago with some of his colleagues, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, Emeka Ani, Ebele Okaro, and more and he was about entering his car when the stroke happened and it has been getting worse.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actor explained that he can no longer move his body or walk on his own because the left part of his body is paralysed. Muonago also apologised to the public for not making his situation known earlier because he didn’t expect it would last this long.

Amaeachi Muonago then went ahead to call for help from Nigerians and his many fans. According to him, he needs assistance because he has exhausted himself paying for hospital bed and medicine because the hospital doesn’t have any available.

The video also showed the actor’s bandaged leg as he used a wrapper to cover his body on the hospital bed. According to the film star, he’s in dire need of help.

Muonago noted that he was first rushed to a hospital in Nnewi and he was there for two months before he was taken to the teaching hospital where he has been for three months now.

See the full video below:

Nigerians react to actor Amaechi Muonago’s plight

The video of veteran actor Amaechi Muonago bedridden in the hospital broke the hearts of many Nigerians. A number of them sympathised while others expressed willingness to help.

Read some of their comments below:

iam_karl3x:

“It shows all this our veterans were paid chicken change for d extraordinary talent they portrayed in movies dat made our childhood sad sad.”

mcezegetivecomedy:

“This man was so kind to me when I was working at Royal paradise hotel Obosi which is in his home town.. please how do I locate him ?”

Zevigins:

“According to his explanation he could be attacked on set where he was shooting… there are so many evil in this Nollywood industry.”

Haus_von_sean_stars:

“Went to the same church with him..he was fond of me..would love to talk to him. What is the total cost to get him the healing he needs?”

Nutjust_ait:

“All of Una no get family members??? Ahah any small thing donate kini kan for kini kan abeg Shey na new update be this?”

Knight_john_hawkwood:

“I think is about time Actors guild come up with a health insurance policy for its members……This is really sad.”

kilt_tha_rappro:

“This one na real Agba actor.. Apart from longevity, his roles and way at which he acts them is top notch. I wish you sound health sir. Chaii e no easy.”

Dr_godwin:

“Amaechi is one of the best and kindest Hearted Actors I have worked with in the earliest stage 2004 and he always makes sure everyone in his Production are happy and comfortable.”

formula1properties:

“Nigerians (especially Men) - please let’s watch our life style. Live Healthy, Do medical checkups regularly, eat right, exercise daily, take supplements… cos some of these foods sef Dey kill US, work hard, think smartly, plan and prepare for your future… HOLD ON TO GOD. Think about it… you go appreciate wetin I just write .”

bellaluxe21:

“Omg this man, I watched him a lot while growing up. Aki and paw paw dad lol. I wish him quick recovery. The lord is your strength sir.”

chekwasmichaels:

“Hearing this breaks my heart. Makes old age kinda scary.”

Mr Ibu's family updates Nigerians on actor's health

In other Nollywood related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu's family have now updated Nigerians on the state of the actor's health.

Recall that the movie star’s plight recently touched the hearts of Nigerians after a video of him bedridden in the hospital on his birthday circulated online.

In the press statement, it was explained that Mr Ibu has undergone five successful surgeries and is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Source: Legit.ng