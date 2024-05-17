The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress has been seemingly faced with a strong issue

According to reports making the rounds in the polity on Friday, Ganduje's seat has reportedly been declared vacant and backed by the presidency

It was also disclosed that some serving senators wanted Ganduje out following the outcome of the Edo and Ondo APC primaries as well as his alleged bribery case with the Kano government

A new report by Leadership newspaper disclosed that the presidency may have given stakeholders the green light to begin the search for a replacement for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Presidency led by Tinubu and Shettima have reportedly backed the move to replace Ganduje as APC chairman. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

The report published by Leadership on Friday May 17, also disclosed that besides the North Central zone producing the next chairman, the presidency led President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, might be open to allowing the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) camp within the party to produce Ganduje’s replacement as part of the appeasement moves.

A top source within the APC camp disclosed to Leadership newspaper on Friday that Tinubu backed the move for stakeholders to begin the search for Ganduje's replacement.

The source stated thus:

"The Villa, which has been silent over Ganduje’s recent political travail, is said to have “commissioned” APC governors from the North Central geo-political zone to begin a search for a new chairman from the region as originally planned by the party."

Source: "Senator against Ganduje being APC chair"

Speaking further, the source disclosed that those opposed to Ganduje’s continued stay, including a serving senator who was former governor of a South South state, listed his perceived handling of the Edo and Ondo primaries as well as the unfolding drama surrounding the probe into his tenure as Kano state governor.

The report also claimed that Ganduje’s woes, is being compounded by an alleged plan for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in 2023, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to return to the APC.

The above claim was confirmed to LEADERSHIP newspaper on Friday by a former commissioner and APC chieftain in Kano state, Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso.

New report says "Ganduje lauds Tinubu's reforms"

Meanwhile, on Friday, The Cable reported that Abdullahi Ganduje hailed President Tinubu’s economic reforms and noted that they will transform Nigeria.

Ganduje stated this on Friday in Abuja when the forum of LGA chairmen visited the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

The national chairman stated that the APC has the highest number of LGAs and states because it is a grassroots political party.

Court told to sack Ganduje as APC chairman

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the crisis rocking the APC in Kano state was far from over, as a party chieftain dragged Abdullahi Ganduje to court.

Mohammed Saidu-Etsu wants Ganduje to vacate his seat as chairman of the APC and had also asked the court to declare the former Kano governor's appointment illegal.

This is coming weeks after Ganduje's ward executives suspended him over his recent court battles (bribery allegations).

