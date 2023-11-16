Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku pleaded for help from Delta State government and the general public following the viral video that raised worries about his mental health

Fans were worried about Hanks Anuku when he was seen having a rambling conversation with a man whom he met at a fuelling station

In the new update, Hanks revealed the struggles he's encountering, noting that it was important to be transparent about them

Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku has come out to beg for money from good-hearted Nigerians, days after his video at the petrol station went viral.

Legit.ng broke the news that Hanks made headlines during his brief chat with a stranger at a petrol station in Asaba.

The actor recently posted a video on Instagram showing himself in better shape than he was in the viral video, further emphasising his positive impact on the country.

Hanks ended his plea for help by providing his bank account information to anyone who was willing to donate.

"I have worked for this country. I have attained the height of a legend. I implore Nigerians to support me; no amount is too small."

In the video's caption, he wrote, "I thank u all fans n my guvnor sheriff. I have tried my best to uphold my status as an entertainer,so it's good to let u all know what I'm going through. I have a family n will love to get all the help from u all. Dropping my account details nothing is ever too small.0760704404 H.C.Anuku Access Bank.

THANKS FOR YOUR HELP."

chi__yem:

"E get one movie when u act I tell person say I go credit u one day for how u finish work for that movie. That day has come."

munosings:

"This is a really hard thing for a man to say and admit from his mouth, especially after gaining some certain height and reputation in the society… Respect your boldness brother. Love and support is truly all you need fam."

dwilliams_spd:

"If you can be able to come see me, I would book a flight for you, we can discuss a thing or two. I would help you get back to your feet legend. It’s all part of life, challenges is part of life’. We love you King."

abiliboigram:

"I was so surprised when I saw you in the street of Asaba walking helplessly, I was like when we were shouting that you need help you came out saying you out saying you are fine. You are a legend and you deserve better Hank."

richyrichempire:

"SOMEONE WHISPERING TO HIM WHAT TO SAY. WE LOVE YOU LEGENDARY. REHAB OVER MONEY , MY OPINION THOUGH."

charlesjohn917:

"Hank say something hank say something , now he has said something I hope those people will contribute to help him."

