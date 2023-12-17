The family of famous Nigerian comic actor Mr Ibu have come out to debunk a trending report about the veteran losing both legs

In the official statement released by Mr Ibu's family, the real cause of the actor's recent predicament was revealed against the prominent public narrative

It was noted that Mr Ibu's second leg wasn't amputated and is still intact; the statement also shared the type of ailment the actor is suffering from

Hours after it was revealed that veteran Nollywood actor John Okechukwu Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, had lost his second leg, his family came out to clear the air about the rumour.

According to a statement released on Mr Ibu's official Instagram page, it was noted that the veteran movie star had not lost his second, nor was it amputated.

Mr Ibu’s family reacts to the report of a 2nd Amputation, debunking rumours about losing both legs. Photo credit: @realmribu/@areafada1

Source: Instagram

The statement revealed that it is the same leg which was amputated before that more work was done on.

Mr Ibu is not suffering from Diabetes

The family's official statement revealed that the veteran actor wasn't suffering from Diabetes but constant blood clotting in his leg.

It was also revealed why the actor is yet to be flown out of the country. The statement noted that Mr Ibu had been placed on a "Not fit to fly" list, which is why he is yet to leave the country.

The statement was released to clear the air surrounding some rumours stirred online about the veteran comic losing both his legs. Legit.ng recalls reporting that the amputation was done on the same leg severed before and not the other one.

Read the full statement released by Mr Ibu's family:

See how netizens reacted to Mr Ibu's family statement

Here are some of the comments that trailed the statement below:

@dinzzylb:

"You that see this comment, and I will see next year 2024 with good health."

@murse_rn:

"Blood clot in the leg known as DVT. Deep vein thrombosis…. Was he on constant anticoagulant medication such as apixaban, heparin, warfarin. These medications could hv helped to thin the blood clots n possibly there wouldn’t be need for amputation."

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Get well soon daddy."

@theannie_empire:

"He had a gangrenous leg and that's why it was ampulated. Dear Nigerians, read up on gangrene."

@melvin0duah:

"Get well soon sir."

@mariod_for_fun:

"I see healings everywhere."

@munalove100:

"Get well soon soon Daddy."

@ugoccie:

"You will come out of this healthy and strong nwoke oma."

@nuella_njubigbo:

"Divine healing is yours sir, you are in my prayers."

@ruby_ojiakor:

"Victory is urs daddy."

@brownyigboegwu:

"Always in my prayers."

Source: Legit.ng