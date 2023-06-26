In a couple of days, the year 2023 would remain just six months, which means we have lived half of the year already.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In just what might seem like a few months, a lot has happened in the entertainment world and in the life of some Nigerian celebrities.

Nigerian stars who have bought expensive properties this year Photo credit: @asakemusic/@wizkidayo/@davido/@nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

For these superstars, the economy and complaints of the masses mean nothing to them as they spend their money almost the same way it comes in; fast and furious.

Some stars have spent the better half of the year, acquiring luxurious homes and expensive, jaw-dropping cars.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian celebrities who bought cars and houses for themselves or their loved ones in the first half of this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. Davido

The singer spent N394m on a limited edition customised Virgil Abloh Maybach.

The Unavailable crooner took it up a notch by making sure his car got to him by air and shared a video of the moment it arrived.

Shortly after Davido purchased this dream car, he was warned by a prophet to sell it in order to preserve his life.

2. Wizkid

In just one day, Wizkid shared rare photos of himself posing with some of his new luxury rides.

The singer paid attention to his Rolls Royce Cullinan ride reportedly gotten for a whopping N620 million from Nigerian car dealer, Mayfair Autos.

In 2022, the Made in Lagos (MIL) music star splurged millions on some luxury automobiles which include a Rolls Royce, Mercedes Maybach and a Lamborghini.

3. Nons Miraj

In February influencer and skit maker, Nons Miraj gifted herself a new car and got people wondering how much she really makes from comedy.

Fast forward to May, the young lady got herself a N100m 6-bedroom mansion in Lagos, fully paid for.

A friend of the skit maker shared a video of the interior of her home, giving netizens a sneak peek of what a N100m mansion looks like.

4. Seyi Vibez

In January, the singer surprised his producer Modra with a new Benz, and in May he bought himself a mansion, wishing his mum was around to see it.

Just recently, the 22-year-old fast-rising artist built a big house for his only surviving parent, his father.

Taking to his Instagram page, Seyi Vibez posted a photo of the huge mansion as well as a video which captured the state of the big home.

5. Adekunle Gold

After eight years, Adekunle Gold acquired a Range Rover barely a few days before his birthday.

Aside from the fact that the car came days to his birthday, it was also symbolic as it came 8 years after the former YBNL singer had expressed his desire to own a Range in his hit song Pick Up released in December 2015.

On his mum's birthday, the singer made her a landlady and gifted her a luxury mansion.

6. Naira Marley

In February, Naira Marley surprised netizens by splurging millions on a luxury glass house.

The singer revealed that the house was his 10th property and the exterior gave an idea of how lush the interior would look.

The mansion also boasts different rooms, beautiful interior decoration, and a pool.

7. Zinoleesky

The singer splurged N120m on a new Ferrari after his fight with fast-rising colleague Seyi Vibez.

The singer took to social media to share a video of his new ride, a Ferrari 458 Italia, getting set to be transported to Lagos.

Zinolkeesky asked people to talk to him nice because he's now in Burna Boy's league.

8. Spyro

In April, Spyro took his WHo's Your Guy song to another level by showing his guy how much he means to him.

The fast-rising singer spent millions on not one but two mansions in Lagos.

He generously bought the unit opposite his home for his business partner.

9. Asake

In May, Asake got people talking by officially joining an elite group of Nigerian musicians that own a Lamborghini luxury sports car.

A viral clip was shared online by a netizen who captured the moment the car was being transported to Asake's mansion on the island.

The new whip, an all-black convertible, got people talking online as netizens hailed the singer's quick rise and wealth accumulation.

Iyabo Ojo’s lover Paulo shows off Lamborghini, Ferrari, other cars in his garage

Entertainment guru and Iyabo Ojo's lover Paul Okoye aka Paulo got netizens talking about how wealthy he is.

In a post on his page, the father of two took a walk through his expensive garage in his impressive home.

Paulo has a G-Wagon, a Range Rover, a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce and other cars he didn't show in the background.

Source: Legit.ng