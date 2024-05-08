Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian man filling up his house with provisions and other groceries

The man bought the provisions in packs and cartons and arranged them in different areas of the house

People wondered if he wanted to open a provision store, while others had different opinions about his action

A video of a Nigerian man stocking up his apartment with plenty of foodstuffs has gone viral online.

The man of Igbo descent first unpacked numerous cartons of various edibles and toiletries.

The man filled his house with numerous toiletries and provisions. Photo Credit: @ichakaike7

Next, he carefully arranged some of them in the kitchen and others in a wardrobe. The items he bought include cartons of soft drinks and packs of bottled water.

@ichakaike7 also had tissues, snacks, insecticides, body lotions, medications, body sprays, perfumes, and detergents. His video on TikTok got many people talking. People marvelled at what he got despite the economic hardship in the country.

According to him, buying more now means worrying less later.

At the time of this report, his clip has amassed over 700k views.

@ichakaike7's video stirred reactions online

Alex Amarachi said:

"Na like this person suppose dey buy things because it’s getting expensive day by day."

Olatunjisaid:

"Dear God, na this kain big boy lifestyle I want o, not those dorime for club abeg. Amen."

Kuukua Gyesiwah said:

"I hope you checked the expiration dates for all the items you bought."

FUNNY BISHOP said:

"I nor understand, na provision store you open?"

Roy_obika said:

"I feel like this is the best way to buy things if you have the money."

omenameh said:

"Just send me caprisun, shortbread, golden morn and indomie and I'll be fine ."

Bashman said:

"Abeg how una Dey sleep while having all this at home? ..because me I can’t sleep o. Ordinary 1 hollandia yoghurt I bought the order ..I make sure I drank it finished before I can be able to sleep."

Man flaunts foodstuffs in new apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had flaunted plenty of foodstuffs in his new apartment.

In a viral celebration post, a man named Kayzy Wizzzy said he was posting the photos to celebrate his small wins. According to the man, his mother also sent him plenty of food items, photos of which he posted alongside those of the apartment.

Kayzy sparked reactions from his followers who said they spotted a lot of onions in the food items sent by his mother. Many people asked him if he sells onions, but he replied negatively.

