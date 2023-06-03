Popular Nigerian singer, Zinolesky, has taken to social media to show off his newly acquired ride

The luxury automobile, a Ferrari 458 Italia, is reportedly worth over a hundred million naira

Mixed reactions have trailed his latest purchase it comes shortly after his fight with fellow singer, Seyi Vibez

Zinolesky became the latest owner of a Ferrari car and the news has gone viral on social media.

Photos of Zinolesky and his car Credit: @zinolesky

Source: Instagram

The singer took to social media to share a video of his new ride, a Ferrari 458 Italia, getting set to be transported to Lagos.

According to Auto Josh, the 458 sells for a whopping N120 million.

Mid-engined Ferrari 458 is powered by a F1-inspired 4.5 L V8 engine, that yields 562-hp, allowing a 0-60 mph in only 3.4 seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out video of Zinolesky's car:

Netizens react with mixed feelings over Zinolesky's new Ferrari

Recall that Seyi Vibez and Zinoleesky, have been locked in a mortal battle online, making shameful revelations about each other.

The latest episode of the pair's fight has seen Zinoleesky allege that the new N500m mansion recently acquired by Seyi Vibez was audio, and he was yet to complete the payment for the property.

Reacting to the car purchase, a lot of netizens believe he is using the car to make a point.

Check out some comments below:

rash_man000:

"That record Label slave wey Seyi call am dey pain am..Pressure ti fe pa were..He go run buy Ferarri."

ninety_nine__plus_one:

"Seyi no be zino mate all this one na pressure."

ayomikun__mikun:

"Zino need therapy he is pained him boss naira sef no fit but this car they gather money for am buy am."

big_sso3:

"Lol na naira help him add money ooo."

naviessmoore:

"He sell his house go buy car pressure ti wa."

ola_chase___:

"All I know is seyi is your papa, no cap."

ripped_by_rex:

"Una when no get better road for Lagos!! Okay oh."

the.chocolategod:

"This one no even know play … …small fight you run buy Ferrari oga oo."

olawale.dhyno:

"Small argument Zino run go buy Ferrari god when."

"Now this is doings": Video as Davido flies in brand new 'tear-rubber' limited edition Virgil Maybach

Popualr Nigerian singer Davido's limited edition Virgil Abloh Maybach which cost him N394m, has landed in Nigeria.

As opposed to shipping by sea, the singer took it up a notch and had the car delivered to him by air.

Davido shared details of his Maybach's arrival on his Instagram story channel, expressing excitement on finally seeing it.

Source: Legit.ng