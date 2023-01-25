It is a dream come true for popular Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold as he finally acquired a Range Rover 8 years after singing about owning one

The father of one shared a lovely picture of him sitting confidently on his new ride with smiles all over his face

Celebrities as well as fans and well-wishers have stormed Adekunle Gold’s Instagram page to congratulate the singer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Barely a few days before his birthday, Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold whose real name is Adekunle Kosoko has acquired a new Range Rover.

Aside from the fact that the car is coming days to his birthday, it is also symbolic as it comes 8 years after the former YBNL singer had expressed his desire to own a Range in his hit song Pick Up released in December 2015.

Adekunle Gold shows off his new car. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

A line from the song’s chorus read:

“Baba God o! Emi nor fe wa Range Dangote olori meji (I want to drive Range, Dangote doesn’t have two heads. Na beg i dey beg o.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the picture Adekunle Gold shared on his Instagram page below:

Celebrities, and fans congratulate Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

do2dtun:

"Baba God don pick up."

thepamilerin:

"Borrow me the tyre."

ovado_:

"As Baba God pick up your call, will surely pick mine too as long i don’t envy my brothers."

shes_called_praise:

"Me self sing this song well o baba God."

adunny_lasisi:

"He finally picked up your call."

itsalexdrew:

"AG congratulations."

yngdeeofficial:

"Is that the new Range? Dam that whip fire."

funmilayo_roti:

"Congrats to u and d family more progress ahead lnjsn."

josboy_1:

"Baba GOd o emi na fewa range o adekunle olori meji na beg I dey beg o Amen in Jesus name."

Adekunle Gold brags about his success after his sold-out shows

Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold left people talking about some of the comments he made during an interview with music journalist Adesope.

Adekunle revealed during his conversation on the Afrobeat podcast that he had never built his music career about only having hit songs but rather more about having an identity that people can relate to.

The singer bragged that no one could come to his shows and not feel well entertained because he always delivers epic performances and entertainment.

Source: Legit.ng