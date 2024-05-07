Popular OAP and former radio personality Daddy Freeze recently turned 48, and there's a social media challenge going on to celebrate his birthday

Several celebrities have jumped on the challenge, including Seun Kuti, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, Kaffy and Pretty Mike

However, Daddy Freeze created a stir online when he called out Obi Cubana to jump on the challenge, and the socialite responded

Nigerian social media commentator and former radio presenter Ifedayo Ayorinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, recently turned a year older.

In celebration of his 48th birthday, Daddy Freeze started a social media challenge where people were asked to do some push-ups.

Nightlife king Obi Cubana turns down Daddy Freeze's birthday challenge and calls it stress. Photo credit: @obi_cubana/@daddyfreeze

Many netizens have taken up the challenge, including some Nigerian celebrities, including Seun Kuti, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, Kaffy the Dancer, Pretty Mike, Daddy Showkey, Hero Daniels Adetoun and many more.

However, an exchange between Daddy Freeze and Obi Cubana has caught the attention of many netizens who have jumped on the challenge.

Obi Cubana turns down Daddy Freeze's offer

The nightlife king reacted to Daddy Freeze's challenge, noting that he wasn't interested in putting his backbone under such stress.

Obi Cubana responded, noting that he is available when it comes to lamb chops eating competition.

Here's an excerpt of Obi Cubana's comment:

"Hahahahahah!! This my small.spine wey i dey manage una wan break? Mba ooo, birthday don pass! @daddyfreeze call me on Lamb Chops eating competition! My life na for enjoyment."

Legit.ng recalls how Obi Cubana celebrated his wife when she turned a year older. Also, Daddy Freeze isn't the first Nigerian celebrity to start a challenge for their birthday.

See the full post below:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's comment

@onyeka_stanley01:

"I bn ask for Cubana chief priest but you no gree tag am. Abi you dey fear?"

@soni1one:

"His already the winner."

@cashdrive01:

"If obi cubana run am make I bend Eni eleni.. Enjoyment only."

@king_diamond123:

"If Cubana Chiefpriest do 5 make I break."

@wazsa_:

"Una won stress big man."

@skymichaelgold:

"@daddyfreeze :I can deputize for Cubana Chief Priest. I can do double of his age on his behalf. Tag him to approve and I will commence action."

@secretdiggerblogofficial:

"Then send him the 1million naira, don't discourage others or be a stingy man. Which one is birthday is over?"

