Singer Wizkid is currently in Lagos, Nigeria, and he took to Instagram with a post updating his fans and followers

The MIL crooner made it a point to share several pictures showing off some of his recently purchased luxury automobiles

As expected, the pictures caught the attention of netizens, and many thronged the singer’s comment section

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, isn’t one to show off his luxury possessions often on social media, but he knows when to make exceptions.

Just recently, the singer took to his Instagram page with a post letting his fans and followers know that he is in Lagos, Nigeria, at the moment.

However, that wasn’t the only piece of information the Essence crooner wanted to share with members of the online community.

Wizkid flooded his page with several pictures in which he was spotted posing with some of his luxury automobiles and the new additions.

The singer, particularly, paid more attention to his new Rolls Royce Cullinan ride. Check out the pictures as shared by Wizkid below:

Fans react to Wizkid’s post

supersmada SAID:

"One day i go soft like big wiz."

wizkid_blogger_

"President to all afrobeats artists."

king_mubaraq said:

"Posted everything at once be like Ee ninisinmi."

oluwaloseyi_drake101 said:

"@wizkidayo oja daddy 1of Africa, in fact oja daddy 1of the whole Universe @wizkidayo you no go fall IJN AMEN."

cutie.shelly said:

"U no like Wizzy but u Dey among ppl wey Dey always like hin post asap."

mclioon1 said:

"Babalan Abeg why you go fresh pass me and you senior me oooo I gats go take care of myself."

wasiudbadguy said:

"Which kain diamond dey robo robo like that ? Omo this guy you be ritualist oh."

Wizkid splashes over N600 million on new luxury ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that international music star, Wizkid, acquired yet another luxury ride worth millions of naira.

Videos of the 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge have surfaced on social media, sparking reactions.

Meanwhile, the singer recently created an Instagram page for his youngest child, which fans have since followed.

