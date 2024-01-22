A baby was shown a video clip which captured how he cried and disturbed its mother around 5 am in the morning

The baby boy surprised a lot of social media users with the funny way he watched the video when it was played for him

He watched it as if to say he was not the one in the clip; the video has received over 2000 comments on TikTok

A mother recorded a video of her son crying around 5 am in the morning and she later showed it to the child.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of Sandra Baby, the mother showed the child how he disturbed her early in the morning.

The baby's reaction to the video has gone viral on social media. Photo credit: TikTok/@sandrababy8.

Source: TikTok

When the clip was played for the boy, he watched it with an adult-like expression on his face.

Many people said the baby was doubting he was the one captured in the video. His reaction has generated a lot of laughter after the video went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby is shown a clip of him crying early in the morning

@user6336884200943 said:

"He said, it ain't me, but I, I'll copy that guy tonight."

@Bernard Mpofu commented:

"He's so embarrassed."

@Franko said:

"He is like: “Whatever. It is what it is."

@Mahlangu Mahlangu said:

"He looks disappointed."

@KindGodSkay said:

"He’s like, I don’t recognize that baby!"

@weener said:

"Then he is breathing heavily as if he has seen a ghost."

@QRMitchell reacted:

"He still doesn’t believe you!"

@Aryv Phone said:

"He is not believing it is him. So stinking cute."

@Bumzyyy_ said:

"The baby will be like.....no be me be this oo."

Source: Legit.ng