Popular Instagram influencer Nons Miraj recently bought a multimillion-naira mansion in Lagos

In a video sighted online, the influencer's friend did a video, showing off the interior of the house

The video also revealed that the house has 6 bedrooms and cost Nins Miraj N100m

Popular influencer Nons Miraj took social media by storm after announcing that she bought a huge house.

The house reportedly cost the influencer millions of naira, and a video confirmed that fact.

Netizens react to video of Nons Miraj's house Photo credit: @nins_miraj

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, a voice, presumably Nons Miraj's friend, went through the house, showing the interior.

Photos of the influencer were hung at different points in the house as the influencer's friend revealed that the house cost N100, has been fully paid for and has six bedrooms.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Nons Miraj's house

ogwe_vanessa:

"Una never talk watin dy give una money o."

mc_warriboy1:

"U never pack in.. but ur frames don pack in…..set up !! Una too lie"

xpensive_fatima:

"Step 1: as a young girl if you want to be successful in Nigeria, do your body ‍♀️"

joy247_michael:

"To sleep on one bed life is strange."

radiogad:

"Na since she do nyash money begin enter massively … the god of big nyash is a great god "

hyrishtheebigdeal:

"Lagos house tho! So I will be trekking that far to enter my room!!!! What it I forget something downstairs???"

matt_greatman:

"Dey play. Na Instagram skit she made the money from na."

endylight1:

"She’s hardworking, I will keep clapping for her until it gets to my turn."

thagirlpretty_:

"congratulations to her."

djdeesquare:

"This doing of yansh dey really favor girls ooo."

jemmyjay_jemimah:

"Most of them dey rent house dey call am their own, nobody can pressure me."

Source: Legit.ng