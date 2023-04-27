Popular Nigerian singer, Davido added a new ride to his garage as he acquired a 2023 Maybach Virigil Abloh

According to reports, only 150 of this specific brand were produced, costing the singer a whopping N394,000,000

The artist has received congratulations from fans and well-wishers on purchasing his new luxurious possession

Popular Nigerian global star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has once again proven his love for cars and luxury.

The Stand Strong crooner recently splurged over N400 million to get him the latest 2023 Maybach ride.

Davido acquires latest 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh Credit @tundednut, @spotifyafrica

Source: Instagram

The good news was made known by popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, who shared a video of the singer in the car ( a 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh) in the company of some of his crew members.

Tunde described the car as a rare brand; he disclosed that only 150 of its kind were produced.

“STOP PLAYING!!! Only 150 of this were made, and he bought one of them for a whopping N394,000,000, minus shipping and clearing in Nigeria. Eiiiiiiiiiiiii God Oooooooo!!!

If you are seeing this, don’t be pressured, your own greatness will come soon, in Jesus name. Me, I claim it, AMEN Oooooooooooooo!!!”

See his post below

Internet users go gaga

datvideoboyy:

"I will never be broke n my life."

nosa_sync:

"Maybach just dey cash out this period ."

iammcpashun:

"Una no fit Tension me, make i dey with my Highlander. I no dey trek."

newera_xchange:

"So David no take Dangote advice ."

deejayjmasta:

"Nigeria customs smiling so hard right now."

comedian_acapella:

"Make him never ship am o, rain don dey fall for island o.. ohhh Wetin I even dey talk him get house for Yankee sef.. me wey never chop naim want dey advice 001?"

nohpheesat:

"Omo machines everywhere, big men doings ."

iamtrinityguy:

"Wow wow we go again,I’m really happy to see this congratulations to you king Davido,they will congratulate you and i this year by the great of God."

Davido shares financial Advice Aliko Dangote gave him on managing money

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, shared some valuable financial advice he received from Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

During his trip to Botswana for the Forbes 30 under 30 summit, he revealed in an interview, that Dangote advised him to save and invest in assets.

He also revealed that Dangote only buys two cars every eight years, despite being one of the 100 wealthiest people in the world.

Source: Legit.ng